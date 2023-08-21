Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger in response to ECOWAS’ threat

The military staff of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic were reported to have met to discuss a joint defence strategy against ECOWAS.

Niger’s state television reported that the military forces of Mali and Burkina Faso have deployed Super Tucano fighter jets to Niger.

Recently, the two countries declared that any attempt by the regional organisation to militarily intervene in the Niger crisis is a declaration of war against them.

A joint statement by the two countries stated that “the disastrous consequences of a military intervention could destabilise the entire region.”

Meanwhile, Niger’s coup leader, General Abdourahmane Tiani after his meeting with the ECOWAS delegation proposed a three-year transition of power.

Tiani who spoke on national television late on Saturday, August 19, 2023, did not give any detail of the transition plan.

He also warned that any attack on his country would “not be the walk in the park some people seem to think.”

However, the ECOWAS has turned down the transition plan by the leader of the junta.

In an interview with the BBC on the night of Sunday, August 20, 2023, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah said, “ECOWAS is not accepting any prolonged transition again in the region. They just have to get ready to hand over in the shortest possible time.”

“The earlier they give power back to civilians and concentrate on their primary responsibility that is defending the territorial integrity of Niger, the better for them,” he added.