Majority of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas still alive - Israeli army

However, the army did not say where they got the information and it cannot be independently verified.

Tensions have been particularly high in the wake of bloody attacks and massacres in Israel on Oct. 7 carried out by Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organisation by the European Union, the United States and Israel.

About 203 hostages are being held in the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave, including more than 20 children and teenagers, according to Israeli military sources.

Between 10 and 20 hostages are elderly people over 60, it said.