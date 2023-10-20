ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Majority of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas still alive - Israeli army

News Agency Of Nigeria

Between 100 to 200 people are still missing since the unprecedented attack getting to two weeks ago.

Majority of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas still alive - Israeli army [timesofisrael]
Majority of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas still alive - Israeli army [timesofisrael]

Recommended articles

However, the army did not say where they got the information and it cannot be independently verified.

Tensions have been particularly high in the wake of bloody attacks and massacres in Israel on Oct. 7 carried out by Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organisation by the European Union, the United States and Israel.

About 203 hostages are being held in the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave, including more than 20 children and teenagers, according to Israeli military sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between 10 and 20 hostages are elderly people over 60, it said.

Between 100 to 200 people are still missing since the unprecedented attack getting to two weeks ago.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG trains 2,785 youths on AI

FG trains 2,785 youths on AI

Tinubu appoints substantive Auditor-General of the Federation

Tinubu appoints substantive Auditor-General of the Federation

Declare state of emergency on education – Unilorin VC tells FG

Declare state of emergency on education – Unilorin VC tells FG

Pro-Palestinian group stages protest in Ilorin, accuses Israel of war crimes

Pro-Palestinian group stages protest in Ilorin, accuses Israel of war crimes

Police arraign surety for failing to produce suspect in ₦27m fraud case

Police arraign surety for failing to produce suspect in ₦27m fraud case

National Mosque asks Muslims to disregard campaign of calumny against Wike

National Mosque asks Muslims to disregard campaign of calumny against Wike

Majority of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas still alive - Israeli army

Majority of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas still alive - Israeli army

Nigeria confronting diphtheria with determination, collective action – FG

Nigeria confronting diphtheria with determination, collective action – FG

BRT Rape: Blunt force trauma caused Bamise’s death – Pathologist

BRT Rape: Blunt force trauma caused Bamise’s death – Pathologist

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chadian minister, general secretary resign after leaked sex tapes

Chadian minister, general secretary resign after leaked sex tapes

Fires break out at the Nahal Oz military site after Hamas entered it.Getty Images

Israel kills Hamas commander who led devastating onslaught against it

Hezbollah has struck three Israeli positions on the Lebanon border, calling the attack a show of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.Amir Cohen/Reuters

We don't want war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel preaches caution

Palestine Marathon West Bank Bethlehem

The British roots of the conflict in Palestine