Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Mail bombs to US political figures, media: what we know

Mail bombs to US political figures, media: what we know

The FBI is investigating mail bombs and suspicious packages that were sent to prominent Democratic critics of President Donald Trump. Here's what we know:

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A police bomb squad vehicle pictured outside the Time Warner Building housing the the New York bureau of CNN, which President Trump has labeled the leading purveyor of "fake news" play

A police bomb squad vehicle pictured outside the Time Warner Building housing the the New York bureau of CNN, which President Trump has labeled the leading purveyor of "fake news"

(AFP)

The FBI is investigating mail bombs and suspicious packages that were sent to prominent Democratic critics of President Donald Trump. Here's what we know:

Who was targeted?

The first bomb was discovered Monday in a mailbox at the New York home of billionaire financier and Democratic Party supporter George Soros.

On Wednesday, explosive devices were addressed to the New York residence of former Democratic presidential candidate and secretary of state Hillary Clinton; the Washington residence of former Democratic president Barack Obama; California Democratic Representative Maxine Waters; and John Brennan, Obama's CIA director, sent via the New York offices of CNN, where Brennan is a regular contributor.

Explosive devices were also sent to Eric Holder, the attorney general under Obama and Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, according to media reports.

In addition, a suspicious package was sent to the Manhattan office of New York's Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo.

What was in the packages?

The packages were sent to prominent Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump play

The packages were sent to prominent Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump

(AFP/File)

The packages reportedly contained small, crude but potentially lethal pipe bombs: usually a metal water pipe filled with explosive material and shrapnel, tightly sealed at the ends and detonated by a fuse inserted through a hole.

New York police commissioner James O'Neill described the one sent to Brennan at CNN as a appearing to be a "live explosive device."

O'Neill said that package also contained an envelope of an unidentified white powder.

In the case of Clinton and Obama, the US Secret Service said it identified the suspect packages during routine mail screening procedures it provides the former politicians in facilities separate from their homes.

The packages "were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said.

The addressees "did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them," it said.

In the case of the package to Holder, it never reached his Washington office because the address was apparently erroneous. Instead, it was sent to the return address used on at least two of the packages: the Florida office Wasserman Schultz.

What ties the targets together?

The targets are all Democrats frequently attacked by Trump online and in speeches as he defends his 2016 election victory and policies he has implemented since coming to office in January 2017.

Obama preceded him in the White House and Clinton was his 2016 election rival. Holder was attorney general in the last years of the Obama administration.

Trump has labelled CNN the leading purveyor of "fake news" against him, and Brennan is perhaps his most damaging critic from the national security community.

Trump often ridicules Waters, a senior Democrat, as "low IQ" and has regularly attacked Wasserman Schultz, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, and Cuomo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet
3 Plastics have entered human food chain, study showsbullet

Related Articles

Politics CNN chief Jeff Zucker slams Trump for his attacks on the media after the network evacuates following mail bomb
Politics Here’s what we know about the suspicious packages sent to top Democratic figures and CNN
Politics Trump condemns 'political violence' after pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats, says 'we have to unify'
Politics Prominent conservative activists and talking heads are promoting a conspiracy theory that Democrats sent explosive devices to Clinton, Obama, and Soros
Suspected explosives sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN
Politics The suspicious package sent to CNN's New York office was reportedly addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan
Politics Early voter turnout is surging across the country, including in key battleground states
Neymar inks Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoos
Politics 'This was clearly an act of terror': NYPD safely removes 'live explosive device' from CNN's New York City office after similar devices sent to Clinton, Obama homes

World

British PM Theresa May wants Saudi authorities to complete a swift and transparent investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi
UK's May 'strongly urged' S.Arabia to cooperate with Khashoggi probe
Riot police in Buenos Aires fire tear gas at protesters outside Argentina's Congress as lawmakers prepared to vote on an austerity budget to fulfill the requirements of an IMF loan package
Police use tear gas to disperse Argentina budget protests
Guinean police, seen in 2015, clashed with youth in Conakry October 23, 2018
Teen killed as Guinea police fire tear gas on banned demo
Hurricane Willa swept through the town of Escuinapa in Mexico's Sinaloa state, late on October 23, 2018
Hurricane Willa weakens after slamming Mexico's Pacific coast
X
Advertisement