Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

Charles Ouma

Netizens were quick to note that the room was full of men and questioned why female officers were not in the video.

CNN International correspondent Larry Madowo spent part of Sunday with Kenyan police officers deployed to Haiti and shared an update on his social media.

Madowo shared that he found the officers who were deployed to restore security in the war-torn Caribbean nation praying.

“I arrived in Haiti on Sunday and found Kenyan police officers in church praying for themselves” Madowo wrote on social media.

A video shared by the journalist shows the officers in uniform in a room praying.

READ: Health update of Kenyan officer shot by members of Haiti gang

An officer in uniform is seen leading the sermon, preaching to his colleagues and asking for God’s favour and protection during the mission.

Quoting several verses in the Bible, the officer nourished his colleagues spiritually, with several seen carrying Bibles.

Netizens were quick to note that the room was full of men and questioned why female officers were not in the video.

He clarified that no female officer was deployed in the first batch of 400 police officers who left Kenya for the UN-backed peace mission.

“Kenya did not send any female police officers to Haiti in the first batch of 400, for those asking,” Madowo noted, bringing the matter to rest.

READ: Videos show intense moment when gang ambushed Haiti PM's hospital visit

The heartwarming video saw Kenyans troop to social media with many commending the officers for finding time to pray.

Other however cautioned that over-reporting on the schedule of the officers could place them at risk, giving critical information to Haitian gangs.

Miche Wa Vin: May the lord watch over them, grant them a successful mission n reunite all of them back home to their loved ones safe IJN...

Duke Peter Onderi: I knew our Kenyan troops were not fighting the Haiti gangs alone, They were with God!

Fredwa Fred: Stop exposing our Kenyan police in Haiti gangs will start getting all their programs from you

David Kitui: Amen may God continue protecting them we really pray for their return back home safely

Earlier in the week, Madowo joined the officers for lunch and shared his experience, giving the public a glimpse of what life is for the officers on deployment.

Larry Madowo having lunch with Kenyan police in Haiti
Larry Madowo having lunch with Kenyan police in Haiti Larry Madowo having lunch with Kenyan police in Haiti Pulse Live Kenya

The journalist was also present in at least two instances when Kenyan officers took on armed Haitian gangs with heavy gunfire renting the air.

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

