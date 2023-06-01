The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

That's bad - Trump reacts as Joe Biden tumbles on Air Force stage

Nurudeen Shotayo

Trump said he hopes Biden wasn't hurt in the incident.

That's bad - Trump reacts as Biden tumbles on Air Force stage. [File]
That's bad - Trump reacts as Biden tumbles on Air Force stage. [File]

Recommended articles

The incident happened on Thursday, June 1, 2023, shortly after the 80-year-old Biden delivered the commencement address to graduates of the military academy.

The President had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he hit his leg against a sandbag which sent him on a face-first tumble to the ground.

Air Force personnel quickly helped him to get back on his feet and he did not appear to require further help.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caused the slip and walked off the stage without any further help.

Similarly, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog shortly after winning his election against incumbent Donald Trump in November 200.

Reacting to the incident, former President Donald Trump sent his sympathy to his successor, saying, "I hope he was not hurt."

Trump, whose attention was drawn to Biden's fall by one of the participants at his campaign event in Iowa, seized the opportunity to reflect on his experience at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2020 when his cautious descent down a ramp opened him up to similar criticism about his age.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hope he's not hurt. The whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that because you don't want that.... even if you have to tip-toe down the ramp."

“We gotta get this thing back on track. That’s a bad place to fall… That’s not inspiring,” Trump added.

Biden, the oldest person to occupy the American presidential seat, has put himself forward for re-election in 2024. His official doctor's report this year certified him to be physically fit, adding that he exercises regularly.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

That's bad - Trump reacts as Joe Biden tumbles on Air Force stage

That's bad - Trump reacts as Joe Biden tumbles on Air Force stage

Declare state of emergency on drug abuse, Reps tell Tinubu

Declare state of emergency on drug abuse, Reps tell Tinubu

CSOs task Tinubu on implementation of tobacco control laws

CSOs task Tinubu on implementation of tobacco control laws

Orji Kalu congratulates Uzodinma, tasks him on new role

Orji Kalu congratulates Uzodinma, tasks him on new role

Oba of Benin writes Tinubu, demands more opportunity for youths

Oba of Benin writes Tinubu, demands more opportunity for youths

SDP backs Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal

SDP backs Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal

Ekiti Assembly extends tenure of LG officials to 3 years

Ekiti Assembly extends tenure of LG officials to 3 years

You are wasting time of court, tribunal tells Obi, Labour Party

You are wasting time of court, tribunal tells Obi, Labour Party

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pro-government MPs attempted to seize placards held by opposition members bearing messages such as With political prisoners, there is no democracy [Sun News]

Fight erupts in Bolivian Parliament over jailed governor

In 1986, protesters threw eggs at Queen Elizabeth during her tour of New Zealand [Insider]

FBI reveals plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II in 1983

British man who joined IS in Syria in 2014 bags life sentence.

British man who joined IS in Syria in 2014 bags life sentence