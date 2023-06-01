That's bad - Trump reacts as Joe Biden tumbles on Air Force stage

The incident happened on Thursday, June 1, 2023, shortly after the 80-year-old Biden delivered the commencement address to graduates of the military academy.

The President had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he hit his leg against a sandbag which sent him on a face-first tumble to the ground.

Air Force personnel quickly helped him to get back on his feet and he did not appear to require further help.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caused the slip and walked off the stage without any further help.

Similarly, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog shortly after winning his election against incumbent Donald Trump in November 200.

Trump reacts to Biden's fall

Reacting to the incident, former President Donald Trump sent his sympathy to his successor, saying, "I hope he was not hurt."

Trump, whose attention was drawn to Biden's fall by one of the participants at his campaign event in Iowa, seized the opportunity to reflect on his experience at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2020 when his cautious descent down a ramp opened him up to similar criticism about his age.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hope he's not hurt. The whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that because you don't want that.... even if you have to tip-toe down the ramp."

“We gotta get this thing back on track. That’s a bad place to fall… That’s not inspiring,” Trump added.