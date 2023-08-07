Italy tells ECOWAS to extend deadline for military intervention in Niger

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed his plea for a diplomatic resolution in a Reuters report published on Monday, August 07, 2023. He emphasised the importance of extending the ultimatum set by ECOWAS, which had expired at midnight the previous day.

"The only way is the diplomatic one. I hope that the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which expired last night at midnight, will be extended today," said Tajani in a statement to La Stampa newspaper.

Background

The situation in Niger escalated when the country closed its airspace on Sunday, August 06, 2023, with no indication of when it will reopen.

This decision was made amid reports of a perceived threat of military intervention by the West African regional bloc in response to the coup that led to the ousting of President Mohammed Bazoum.

As of now, President Bazoum remains in detention, fueling tensions and uncertainties surrounding the political landscape in Niger. The rejection of the deadline by coup leaders further complicates the resolution process, leaving ECOWAS with limited options to ensure a peaceful transition of power.