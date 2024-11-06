ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Iran plays down importance of Trump's victory, voices readiness for confrontation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Revolutionary Guards did not directly react to Trump’s claimed electoral victory but said Tehran and its allied armed groups in the region are ready for confrontation with Israel.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Recommended articles

Arab and Western officials have told Reuters Trump may reimpose his “maximum pressure policy’’ through heightened sanctions on Iran’s oil industry and empower Israel to strike its nuclear sites and conduct assassinations.

“The U.S. elections are not our business. Our policies are steady and don’t change based on individuals.

“We made the necessary predictions before and there will not be change in people’s livelihoods,” Mohajerani said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Revolutionary Guards did not directly react to Trump’s claimed electoral victory but said Tehran and its allied armed groups in the region are ready for confrontation with Israel.

“The Zionists do not have the power to confront us and they must wait for our response, our depots have enough weapons for that,” the Guards’ deputy chief Ali Fadavi said as Tehran is expected to respond to Israel’s October 25 strikes on its territory which killed four soldiers.

He added Tehran does not rule out a potential U.S.-Israel pre-emptive strike to prevent it from retaliating against Israel.

In his first term, Trump re-applied sanctions on Iran after he withdrew from a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers that had curtailed Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for economic benefits.

The reinstatement of U.S. sanctions in 2018 hit Iran’s oil exports, slashing government revenues and forcing it to take unpopular steps, such as increasing taxes and running big budget deficits, policies that have kept annual inflation close to 40 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Iranian currency tracking website Bonbast.com. Iran’s national currency has weakened at the prospect of a Trump presidency, reaching an all-time low of 700,000 rials to the U.S. dollar on the free market.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Harris concedes defeat, calls to congratulate Trump on election victory

Harris concedes defeat, calls to congratulate Trump on election victory

How Nigeria plans to become a trillion-dollar economy – Dabiri-Erewa

How Nigeria plans to become a trillion-dollar economy – Dabiri-Erewa

Road accidents claim more passengers’ lives than drivers – FRSC

Road accidents claim more passengers’ lives than drivers – FRSC

Lagos seals Redeemed, Cele churches; recreational centres over noise pollution

Lagos seals Redeemed, Cele churches; recreational centres over noise pollution

Emir Sunusi lauds Tinubu over release of arrested minors

Emir Sunusi lauds Tinubu over release of arrested minors

Tinubu directs national flag to be flown at half mast in honour of Lagbaja

Tinubu directs national flag to be flown at half mast in honour of Lagbaja

Iran plays down importance of Trump's victory, voices readiness for confrontation

Iran plays down importance of Trump's victory, voices readiness for confrontation

We sought audience with Kemi Badenoch a few times but she ignored us - Abike Dabiri

We sought audience with Kemi Badenoch a few times but she ignored us - Abike Dabiri

Senator Ndume suffers backlash for opposing Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Senator Ndume suffers backlash for opposing Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman trapped in car for 3 days rescued as Spain flood deaths reach 211

Woman trapped in car for 3 days rescued as Spain flood deaths reach 211

Donald Trump and Kamala HarrisJim Vondruska and Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump, Harris make their final campaign rounds, millions vote early

Bello

TRENDING: Equatorial Guinea’s Financial Crime Chief Caught in Explosive Sex Tape Scandal with VIPs

Happiest cities in Africa in 2024

Happiest cities in Africa in 2024