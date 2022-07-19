Indonesia to block Facebook, Google, WhatsApp

The digital giants were given time until Wednesday to complete the registration for licensing, otherwise, the ministry would name them illegal and unlawful in the country.

“We have warned all local and foreign tech companies, including online services, sites, and application providers, many times that they have to register if they do not want to risk being blocked.

“We have given them time since six months ago,’’ the ministry’s Director General for Information Applications, Semuel Abrijani told reporters.

The registration is part of the country’s new regulation starting from January 2022, saying all tech platforms must secure licenses to be able to operate.

The regulation would allow the authorities to order the platforms to take down any contents considered unlawful, inappropriate and “disturb public order,’’ within four hours if deemed urgent, and 24 hours if not.