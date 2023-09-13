How pre-wedding party saved Moroccan villagers from deadly quake

The villagers were reportedly enjoying traditional music in an outdoor courtyard when the earthquake happened.

The marriage of Habiba Ajdir, 22, and apple farmer Mohammed Boudad, 30, was due to take place on Saturday, but by custom, the bride’s family threw a pre-wedding party the night before the wedding.

According to Reuters, a video filmed by a guest showed the moment the 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck, with images of musicians in traditional clothes playing on flutes and handheld goatskin drums, suddenly giving way to chaos and screaming.

Four days after the tragic incident, Boudad, still wearing their wedding clothes told Reuters said the tremor had overwhelmed him with fear for his bride as he waited in his own village.

The earthquake also hit, Ighil Ntalghoumt, Boudad’s village, burying all his possessions in rubble.

“We wanted to celebrate. Then the quake hit. I didn’t know whether to worry about her village or mine,” he said.

During his interview with Reuters, Boudad said his wife was so traumatised by the earthquake she did not want to speak to strangers.

The earthquake left his village in ruins as many of his people are left homeless. But the disaster did not claim any life or caused any serious injury to anyone in the village.

