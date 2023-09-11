Earthquake kills 2,122 in Morocco, foreign teams join search for survivors

Britain sent 60 search and rescue experts, along with equipment and four search dogs to support the Moroccan-led operations, British Ambassador Simon Martin said in a post published early Monday.

Martin stated this on the social media platform X, formerly twitter. Morocco on Sunday said it responded to support offers made by Spain, Qatar, Britain and the UAE, which had proposed mobilising a group of research and rescue teams.

Rabat said it could later accept support offers made by other countries. Some 2,122 people have been killed since the 6.8-magnitude quake rattled several parts of the country on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This triggered rock slides, blocking roads and making it hard for rescue teams to reach the large affected mountainous areas. Rescuers have been racing against time in search of potential survivors in a challenging mission.