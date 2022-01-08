Some top Hong Kong officials who were supposed to go into quarantine after they supposedly violated the country’s strict social distancing rules to attend a birthday party will no longer have to.
Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine following false positive
Some top officials who were thought exposed to the virus will no longer have to quarantine.
This is following the discovery made about the supposed source of the virus at the birthday party being a false positive according to microbiology and infectious disease expert Yuen Kwok-yung and Albert Au, an official at the government’s Center for Health Protection.
There has been quite a row around the circumstances surrounding the birthday party by Witman Hung, a local representative for the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority despite the government’s warnings against public gatherings.
The officials escaped the quarantine procedures after it was discovered that one of the supposedly positive samples collected was only contaminated after collection, making the positive result false.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam ordered a detailed investigation into the series of infections in a bid to maintain the Covid Zero strategy that she has continued to emphasize as the only means through which the region can overcome the challenges of the highly infectious Omicron variant.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng