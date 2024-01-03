ADVERTISEMENT
Harvard University’s 1st Black president resigns amid plagiarism allegations

Ima Elijah

Over 700 Harvard faculty members rallied behind her, signing a letter of support.

Claudine Gay [CTV]
The controversy surrounding Gay escalated when reports surfaced, accusing her of failing to properly cite scholarly sources in her academic work. The anonymous publication of the most recent accusations on a conservative online platform further intensified the scrutiny on her leadership.

The shortest presidency in Harvard's 368-year history, Gay faced a significant blow when she declined to definitively address whether advocating for the genocide of Jews violated Harvard's code of conduct during her recent testimony before Congress.

The University's governing Harvard Corporation supported her, but did express dissatisfaction with her handling of the October 7, 2023 attack in Israel amid the war in Gaza.

While more than 70 lawmakers, including two Democrats, called for Gay's resignation, a substantial number of Harvard alumni and donors echoed the sentiment. However, over 700 Harvard faculty members rallied behind her, signing a letter of support.

Born to Haitian immigrants in New York, the 53-year-old political science professor took office in July as the historic first Black president of Harvard. The university has not yet responded to requests for comments on Gay's resignation.

