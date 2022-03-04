Google suspends ad sales in Russia as censorship demands grow

“In the light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement.

“The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.”

Google had earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling ads through its technology.

It also had invoked its sensitive events policy, which bars marketing that seeks to take advantage of the war, with an exception for protest or anti-war ads.

Russia’s communications regulator, Roskomnadzor on Monday ordered Google to stop showing ads that contained inaccurate information about casualties sustained by Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians.

Also, the regulator on Thursday, told Google to stop showing YouTube ads with “false political information” about Ukraine that aimed “to misinform the Russian audience” about current events, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Moscow in the past had fined or restricted access to services that ignore its demands.

Google in 2021 paid over 32 million roubles in fines over content violations.