RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ghanaian woman finds maggots in her urine after sex with son: 'Money rituals'

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian woman has opened up about the dire consequences her 19-year-old son’s money ritual has brought upon her family, including her passing maggots when she urinates.

File photo: Woman crying
File photo: Woman crying

Speaking to Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi during his confession session in a video shared on YouTube, the troubled woman who identified herself only as Aunty Grace added that aside from the maggots in her urine, she has also been plagued with a foul odour.

Recommended articles

"I have a 19-year-old child, and he has a lot of friends, so they have been going out often, and sometimes he doesn't return for a week or two," Aunty Grace narrated.

Not long after, her son started leading a flashy life and she queried him out of curiosity and worry.

"One day, he left and returned two months later with a car. I asked him where he got the car from, and he told me not to be afraid. Then he started buying things for the house, like rice and other provisions. He left again and returned three months later, wanting to renovate the house, which he did,” she continued.

Later, she discovered weird changes in her son and again questioned him, but the young man would not come clean with his concerned mother.

"I noticed he started wearing long dresses with a strong smell coming from him. I noticed a strong smell as I got closer to him. Later, I discovered he had a large, deep sore on his thigh with maggots and other insects coming out of it.

"I asked him how it happened, but he couldn't explain. He had become aggressive, sleeping with girls indiscriminately," Aunty Grace added.

As her son wasn’t opening up to her, she contacted one of his friends who then divulged the secret to her, saying the only remedy to her son’s predicament was sexual intercourse with his mother.

"So, I called his friend, and he told me that I shouldn't inform anybody about where they went, but my son wouldn’t get better unless I slept with him to heal him.

"One day, my son came to me and said he wanted to sleep with me. I had no option but to allow it. After having multiple sexes with him, I realized that the sores were healing, and later, he became completely healed,” Aunty Grace disclosed.

As a worried mother who wanted to see her young gullible son recover from his situation, she succumbed to his his sex request, and she is now bearing the brunt of her son’s actions.

"So, I slept with him several times and after he was completely healed, I started struggling to urinate. When I urinate, I get a foul smell and maggots in my urine. I don't even know where my son is now.

"When I urinate, I see the maggots that were in his thigh sore in my urine, and I am struggling to survive," Aunty Grace lamented.

Now, Aunty Grace is seeking help to free her family from the bondage her family has been entangled in.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Stop relying on certificates for survival, Pastor advises Nigerian graduates

Stop relying on certificates for survival, Pastor advises Nigerian graduates

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

Chase him out of your country - Sowore asks Kenyan protesters to reject Obasanjo's peace move

Chase him out of your country - Sowore asks Kenyan protesters to reject Obasanjo's peace move

Ghanaian woman finds maggots in her urine after sex with son: 'Money rituals'

Ghanaian woman finds maggots in her urine after sex with son: 'Money rituals'

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

Tinubu commits to modernising agriculture, livestock industry

Tinubu commits to modernising agriculture, livestock industry

Troops dislodge IPOB/ESN terrorists, capture weapons in Abia

Troops dislodge IPOB/ESN terrorists, capture weapons in Abia

Katsina residents protest over killings, say bandits holding on to 12 corpses

Katsina residents protest over killings, say bandits holding on to 12 corpses

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt / Getty Image

Trump returns from hospital after assassination attempt; shooter identified

President Yoweri Museveni

Museveni explains why Uganda can’t mass export beef yet

Protesters stage a sit-in along Thika Road demanding justice for the late Denzel Omondi who disappeared on June 25 and his body was later discovered in a Juja quarry [Image Credit: Tobiko Abraham]

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Donald Trump gets helped off the stage by aides in Pennsylvania on July 13 after an assassination attempt.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Who is Thomas Crooks, Trump shooter who came inches close to taking out ex-President?