Gambian President bans himself, govt officials from making foreign trips

A government official, who made the disclosure on Saturday, August 19, 2023, said the President's decision was necessitated by the need to reduce public spending.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Ebrima Sankareh, said Barrow signed an executive order “suspending all overseas travels by the president, the vice-president, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, civil servants and employees across all government institutions and agencies” for the rest of the fiscal year.

However, exceptions were made for meetings where Gambian participation is essential and foreign trips entirely financed by external sources.

The Gambia is Africa's smallest country, boasting of just over two million inhabitants. It ranks 174th out of 191 on the United Nations Human Development Index, which combines health, education and standard of living criteria.