ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Gambian President bans himself, govt officials from making foreign trips

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Gambian President took the decision to reduce public spending.

Gambia’s President Adama Barrow/. [Guardian]
Gambia’s President Adama Barrow/. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

A government official, who made the disclosure on Saturday, August 19, 2023, said the President's decision was necessitated by the need to reduce public spending.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Ebrima Sankareh, said Barrow signed an executive order “suspending all overseas travels by the president, the vice-president, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, civil servants and employees across all government institutions and agencies” for the rest of the fiscal year.

However, exceptions were made for meetings where Gambian participation is essential and foreign trips entirely financed by external sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gambia is Africa's smallest country, boasting of just over two million inhabitants. It ranks 174th out of 191 on the United Nations Human Development Index, which combines health, education and standard of living criteria.

The World Bank says more than a fifth of the population lives on less than two dollars per day, while annual inflation climbed to 11.6% in 2022.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gambian President bans himself, govt officials from making foreign trips

Gambian President bans himself, govt officials from making foreign trips

Mass surrender rocks Boko Haram camps as scores of insurgents lay down arms

Mass surrender rocks Boko Haram camps as scores of insurgents lay down arms

Allow us fix Nigeria’s moribund refineries – Female engineers beg Tinubu

Allow us fix Nigeria’s moribund refineries – Female engineers beg Tinubu

Isese Day: Adeleke declares Monday public holiday in Osun

Isese Day: Adeleke declares Monday public holiday in Osun

Niger citizens protest in Kano, demands reinstatement of President Bazoum

Niger citizens protest in Kano, demands reinstatement of President Bazoum

Burkina Faso, Mali send warplanes to Niger over 'imminent' ECOWAS invasion

Burkina Faso, Mali send warplanes to Niger over 'imminent' ECOWAS invasion

Ganduje’s reconciliatory moves good omen for APC – Group

Ganduje’s reconciliatory moves good omen for APC – Group

Shettima urges political office holders to shun personal, sectional gains

Shettima urges political office holders to shun personal, sectional gains

Reconfigure Nigeria’s healthcare sector, society urges minister-designate

Reconfigure Nigeria’s healthcare sector, society urges minister-designate

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount. [DW]

ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic. [Channels TV]

Niger junta finally grants Bazoum access to see his doctor

Reinstate Bazoum in 7 days or face military action, ECOWAS to Niger military.

Serious division in ECOWAS Parliament over planned military action in Niger

Ali-Mahaman-Lamine-Zeine, Niger’s new Prime Minister

'Country will overcome sanctions' - Niger’s new prime minister