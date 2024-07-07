Gaddafi financed Rawlings' Limann government overthrow with $1 million - Ex soldier

President Limann fialed to take proactive steps to foil the coup

Adabuga recounted that despite being informed about the plot, President Limann failed to take significant action and merely transferred the military officer who obtained intelligence about Rawlings' plans. Adabuga emphasised that Rawlings played a minor role in the coup but disclosed that Rawlings had given him twenty-one old cedis after their second encounter at Achimota Forest.

'Even though Dr Hilla Limann said that nothing should be done to him [Rawlings], his contacts and movements were being monitored, so he became a fugitive, moving from one place to another. When I met him at Achimota Forest, he had become very slim, like someone who hadn't eaten for six months. We spoke about tribal issues and revolutions in Nigeria,' Adabuga recounted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Rawlings concealed source of money

Adabuga revealed that Rawlings told him the money was given by a chapter of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in Tema for purchasing some items. However, he later discovered that Colonel Gaddafi had provided $1 million to support the coup operations.

'I told him I was going to inform my mother before returning, and he gave me GHC21. At the time, 21 cedis was big money for transport, and he told me the money was given to him by GPRTU in Tema. They wanted him to buy the helipad things, so the money was fresh. Later on, someone told me Gaddafi gave $1 million for that operation. He used some to buy a fishing trawler for his mother,' Adabuga said.