Gaddafi financed Rawlings' Limann government overthrow with $1 million - Ex soldier

Andreas Kamasah

In a startling revelation, Corporal Matthew Adabuga, a retired officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, has disclosed key events leading to the overthrow of the Limann government, alleging that the late Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi financially supported the coup with a substantial sum.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Corporal Adabuga detailed how Jerry John Rawlings, who led the coup, decided to oust President Dr Hilla Limann following his and some military officers' retirement by the government. According to Adabuga, Rawlings became embittered by the government's decision and began conspiring to overthrow President Limann.

Adabuga recounted that despite being informed about the plot, President Limann failed to take significant action and merely transferred the military officer who obtained intelligence about Rawlings' plans. Adabuga emphasised that Rawlings played a minor role in the coup but disclosed that Rawlings had given him twenty-one old cedis after their second encounter at Achimota Forest.

'Even though Dr Hilla Limann said that nothing should be done to him [Rawlings], his contacts and movements were being monitored, so he became a fugitive, moving from one place to another. When I met him at Achimota Forest, he had become very slim, like someone who hadn't eaten for six months. We spoke about tribal issues and revolutions in Nigeria,' Adabuga recounted.

Dr Hilla Limann
Dr Hilla Limann Pulse Ghana

Adabuga revealed that Rawlings told him the money was given by a chapter of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in Tema for purchasing some items. However, he later discovered that Colonel Gaddafi had provided $1 million to support the coup operations.

'I told him I was going to inform my mother before returning, and he gave me GHC21. At the time, 21 cedis was big money for transport, and he told me the money was given to him by GPRTU in Tema. They wanted him to buy the helipad things, so the money was fresh. Later on, someone told me Gaddafi gave $1 million for that operation. He used some to buy a fishing trawler for his mother,' Adabuga said.

The retired officer also revealed that there were multiple coup attempts on Rawlings following the murder of the four High Court judges, adding further complexity to the turbulent period in Ghana's history.

