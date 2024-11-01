ADVERTISEMENT
Floyd Mayweather to lose cars after failing to pay $2.4 million to a Nigerian company

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

A U.S. court has ordered boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to pay $2.4 million to Nigerian firm Zzini Media Concept Limited after being found guilty of breaching a contract to make promotional visits to several African countries, including Nigeria.

The California Court of Appeal upheld the ruling against Mayweather on August 27, 2024, following the initial decision by a lower court.

The lawsuit dates back to 2017, when Mayweather allegedly failed to honour his agreement to visit West Africa. Despite Zzini Media’s efforts to recover funds, the company ultimately filed a suit against the boxer in 2018, claiming breach of contract, fraud, and unjust enrichment.

According to court documents, Mayweather must pay $1,368,142 in damages, $721,881.32 in prejudgment interest, $16,270 in attorney fees, and $285 in court costs. While Mayweather’s team argued that Zzini Media’s non-U.S. status weakened their legal standing, the court dismissed this claim, finding him liable for the unpaid amount.

In response to the ruling, Alex Nwankwo, an executive at Zzini Media, said, "After several unsuccessful attempts to recover the appearance fees, the company filed a legal action against Mayweather... We are grateful that two courts have granted Zzini Media Ltd.’s request to impose sanctions against Mayweather."

Following his refusal to settle the debt, the court has issued an enforcement order permitting the seizure of two high-end vehicles in Mayweather’s collection—a 2015 Bugatti GSV or a 2015 Ferrari La Ferrari Aperta.

The Nigerian company’s statement revealed that forensic investigations had identified significant assets, casting doubt on Mayweather’s public claims regarding his net worth.

The legal battle over the high-profile endorsement deal and the serious consequences for the boxer’s financial assets if he fails to comply with the court’s judgement.

