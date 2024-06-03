ADVERTISEMENT
Driver arrested after assaulting police officer along Kamiti Road in viral video

Denis Mwangi

The driver seized the officer's police pocket phone before fleeing the scene

A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in Kasarani has been arrested.
A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in Kasarani has been arrested.
  • A driver who assaulted a police officer in Kasarani has been arrested
  • He will face multiple charges, including attempted murder
  • The incident left the officer injured and receiving medical treatment

A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer along Kamiti Road has been arrested.

Njoroge was flushed out of a house in Jacaranda Estate. He was reportedly looking for help to move from his house after he discovered he was wanted.

Nairobi's head of traffic, Vitalis Otieno, stated that the suspect will face multiple charges, including attempted murder.

A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer along Kamiti Road has been arrested.
A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer along Kamiti Road has been arrested. A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer along Kamiti Road has been arrested. Pulse Live Kenya

According to a statement from the police, the incident, which took place on Kamiti Road at Mirema Junction, left the officer injured and receiving medical treatment.

The police officer, Corporal Jacob Ogendo, was on duty managing traffic at Mirema Junction when he observed a motor vehicle making an illegal U-turn, causing obstruction to other road users.

A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in Kasarani has been arrested.
A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in Kasarani has been arrested. A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in Kasarani has been arrested. Pulse Live Kenya

Approaching the vehicle, Corporal Ogendo saw it hit the road kerb and had got stuck.

Taking action, he entered the vehicle from the front passenger's seat and instructed the driver to proceed to the police station.

As the vehicle reached opposite Quick Mart, the driver unexpectedly stopped and drew a sword from under the seat.

Corporal Ogendo quickly exited the vehicle for his safety, but the driver followed, attacking him with blows and kicks.

During the struggle, Corporal Ogendo fell into a trench, and the driver seized the officer's police pocket phone battery before fleeing the scene.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident came to the officer's aid, providing first aid at Crestview Mother and Child Wellness Centre in Kasarani.

A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer along Kamiti Road has been arrested.
A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer along Kamiti Road has been arrested. A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer along Kamiti Road has been arrested. Pulse Live Kenya

Due to the severity of his injuries, Corporal Ogendo was referred to Mama Lucy Hospital for further treatment.

The driver involved in the assault has now been arrested, along with one accomplice, identified as Peter Kiragu.

Denis Mwangi

