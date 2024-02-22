ADVERTISEMENT
'What a stupid son of a bitch' - Biden slams Putin during California election rally

News Agency Of Nigeria

Biden spoke about climate change as an existential threat to humanity to a small group of campaign donors when he commented, only mentioning Putin in passing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden

Biden, during a speech in San Francisco on Wednesday evening, referred to the Russian president as a “crazy SOB.’’ This was reported by the members of the press travelling with him.

The abbreviation “SOB’’ stands for “Son of a Bitch’’. Biden was talking about climate change as an existential threat to humanity to a small group of campaign donors when he commented, only mentioning Putin in passing.

“This is the last existential threat, it is climate.

“We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate,’’ the 81-year-old said.

The Democrat, who is seeking a second term in the presidential election in November, has used the expletive before. A reporter from Fox News recalled when he threw a rhetorical question at the president in January 2022 on the sidelines of a public appearance in Washington.

Biden muttered for all to hear, as his microphone was still switched on: “What a stupid son of a bitch.’’

News Agency Of Nigeria

