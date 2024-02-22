'What a stupid son of a bitch' - Biden slams Putin during California election rally

Biden, during a speech in San Francisco on Wednesday evening, referred to the Russian president as a “crazy SOB.’’ This was reported by the members of the press travelling with him.

The abbreviation “SOB’’ stands for “Son of a Bitch’’. Biden was talking about climate change as an existential threat to humanity to a small group of campaign donors when he commented, only mentioning Putin in passing.

“This is the last existential threat, it is climate.

“We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate,’’ the 81-year-old said.

The Democrat, who is seeking a second term in the presidential election in November, has used the expletive before. A reporter from Fox News recalled when he threw a rhetorical question at the president in January 2022 on the sidelines of a public appearance in Washington.