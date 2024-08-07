Berlin doctor detained for killing 4 elderly female patients in their homes

The man, who works for a nursing service, is alleged to have killed four female patients in their homes in June, according to the Berlin police and public prosecutor’s office.

Police said the doctor, a specialist in palliative care, was brought before a magistrate earlier on Tuesday after being taken into custody. He was also alleged to have attempted to cover up the offences with arson, successfully starting fires in three of the flats.

The four victims were between 72 and 94 years old, police said. It is currently unclear how they were killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

One 87-year-old woman was resuscitated by emergency services but later died in hospital. In one case, the man is alleged to have killed a 76-year-old woman in her flat in the Berlin district of Neukölln. He then failed to set fire to her apartment, before informing her relatives that he could not get in as she was not answering the doorbell.