Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Argentina protests British military exercises in Falklands

Argentina Government protests British military exercises in Falklands

The two countries fought a war in 1982 in the South Atlantic islands ruled by Britain, and known in the Spanish-speaking world as the Malvinas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A priest blesses the grave of an Argentine soldier killed during the 1982 war between Argentina and Britain, at a military cemetery in the Falkland Islands, known in Spanish as the Malvinas play

A priest blesses the grave of an Argentine soldier killed during the 1982 war between Argentina and Britain, at a military cemetery in the Falkland Islands, known in Spanish as the Malvinas

(Argentinian Presidency/AFP/File)

Argentina has made a formal protest with the British embassy in Buenos Aires to reject Britain's military exercises in the Falkland Islands, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The two countries fought a war in 1982 in the South Atlantic islands ruled by Britain, and known in the Spanish-speaking world as the Malvinas.

Buenos Aires has "taken notice" that these exercises will take place from October 15-29 and will include missile launches, the ministry said in a statement.

"Argentina rejects the holding of these exercises in Argentine territory illegally occupied by the United Kingdom," it said.

The ministry added that the United Nations and other international bodies have urged both countries to resume negotiations for "a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute."

Argentina made a similar protest two years ago and Britain argued that the exercises were routine.

The latest complaint comes after President Mauricio Macri warned Argentines late last month that they face painful months ahead after his government pledged tough austerity measures to meet the terms of an enlarged crisis loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Argentina's currency has lost half its value against the dollar in 2018, hurting the purchasing power of millions of ordinary Argentines. Inflation is forecast to reach more than 40 percent by the end of the year.

The war began when troops dispatched by then Argentine dictator Leopoldo Galtieri occupied the archipelago, prompting Britain to dispatch an expeditionary force which took back the territory.

Argentina suffered 649 fatalities in the 74-day war, while 255 British troops and three islanders died.

Argentina argues it inherited the windswept islands from Spain when it gained independence in the 19th century.

Britain refuses to negotiate the status of the Falklands, as demanded by Argentina, arguing that the nearly 3,000 people living there voted in a referendum in 2013 to remain part of Britain.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
2 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet
3 Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist iconbullet

Related Articles

US-China Feud Trade war between both countries sparks IMF global growth cut warning
World Bank Financial institution warns of Latin America's 'fragile' recovery
Gay Marriage Europe split in two over same-sex unions
In Brazil Women take to streets against Bolsonaro candidacy
Ivan Duque, Colombian leader urges diplomatic isolation of Venezuela
In Venezuela Murder toll worse than some war zones: Amnesty
Timo Soini Finnish FM survives confidence vote after abortion row
Argentina Country's currency crisis a boon for foreign tourists
In Argentina Government budget key element in new crisis loan deal: IMF
In Argentina 3 men released over football child sex abuse

World

Map of Kenya locating a bus accident that has left more than 40 people dead
In Kenya More than 40 dead in bus accident
Christine Lagarde said teamwork was necessary to resolve current trade disputes
Christine Lagarde Fix trade, don't destroy it, IMF chief warns
Police say they have tightened security across the South Asian nation ahead of the verdict
Tarique Rahman Bangladesh opposition leader facing death sentence
A soldier from the UN's DR Congo mission patrols for members of the ADF militia, which is thought to have killed more than 700 civilians since 2014
In DR Congo Hunting a shadowy armed militia in 'triangle of death'
X
Advertisement