APC calls for calm, ahead of Saturday’s Zamfara rerun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Idris urged the electorate across the state to turnout enmasse and vote for APC candidates in the rerun.

APC flag [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
APC flag [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Malam Yusuf Idris, the state APC Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Thursday in Gusau.

Idris urged the electorate across the state to turnout enmasse and vote for APC candidates in the rerun.

“We also wish to commend the good people of Zamfara especially members of the APC for being law abiding.

“We are appealing to them to come out enmasse and vote massively for the success of the APC candidates on the rerun poll,” he said.

Idris expressed sadness over the wanton destruction of property, after hoodlums hijacked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) celebrations following its victory in the March 18 governorship election.

“Property worth millions of naira were destroyed and stoled by hoodlums at the APC offices and private houses of APC members in the state capital, Gusau.

“As a law abiding party, we are encouraging the police and other security agencies to carryout their constitutional duties to maintain law and order before, during and after the rerun, ” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

