- Russia reopens its embassy in Burkina Faso after a 32-year closure.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to appoint a new envoy to Burkina Faso.
- Recent high-level talks between military leaders from Burkina Faso and Russia in Moscow suggest a practical phase of discussions.
After 32 years Russia re-establishes its presence in Burkina Faso
On Thursday, Russia reopened its embassy in Burkina Faso. The move marks a significant milestone in the relationship between both countries given that the embassy had been closed for the last 32 years. Since 1992, Russia’s mission to establish an embassy in the West African country has been aborted.
According to an East African report, Burkina Faso's government, and a Russian envoy announced the reopening of the borders.
"Russia formally reopened its embassy this Thursday in Ouagadougou."Alexei Saltykov, Russia's ambassador to Ivory Coast said. He also noted that the Russian President Vladimir Putin will appoint a new envoy.
The ambassador stated that he would lead the mission in Burkina Faso until a new ambassador was selected. He described the country as "an old partner with whom we have solid and friendly ties."
The BBC notes that the embassy was closed in 1992, owing to Russia’s disinterest in the continent at the time, following the end of the Cold War.
According to the BBC's report, the most recent gathering of military leaders from Burkina Faso and Russia took place last month in Moscow when Col. Kassoum Coulibaly, Burkina Faso's minister of defense, met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.
Following the meeting, the Russian defense minister highlighted the productivity of the meeting, stating that talks had reached a "practical phase" hinting that both countries would strengthen their military ties.
Recently, Russia has been on a deliberate path to growing its influence in Africa, with a focus on West Africa. So far, countries in the region that have rejected Western ideologies have looked to Russia to form political ties. Burkina Faso is one of such.
In recent months Burkina Faso has touted the possibility of a confederation with Mali and Niger, both of which, like Burkina Faso have recently experienced a coup and rejected Western principles.
