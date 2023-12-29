ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

After 32 years Russia re-establishes its presence in Burkina Faso

Chinedu Okafor

On Thursday, Russia reopened its embassy in Burkina Faso. The move marks a significant milestone in the relationship between both countries given that the embassy had been closed for the last 32 years. Since 1992, Russia’s mission to establish an embassy in the West African country has been aborted.

After 32 years Russia re-establishes its presence in Burkina Faso
After 32 years Russia re-establishes its presence in Burkina Faso
  • Russia reopens its embassy in Burkina Faso after a 32-year closure.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to appoint a new envoy to Burkina Faso.
  • Recent high-level talks between military leaders from Burkina Faso and Russia in Moscow suggest a practical phase of discussions.

Recommended articles

According to an East African report, Burkina Faso's government, and a Russian envoy announced the reopening of the borders.

"Russia formally reopened its embassy this Thursday in Ouagadougou."Alexei Saltykov, Russia's ambassador to Ivory Coast said. He also noted that the Russian President Vladimir Putin will appoint a new envoy.

The ambassador stated that he would lead the mission in Burkina Faso until a new ambassador was selected. He described the country as "an old partner with whom we have solid and friendly ties."

ADVERTISEMENT

The BBC notes that the embassy was closed in 1992, owing to Russia’s disinterest in the continent at the time, following the end of the Cold War.

According to the BBC's report, the most recent gathering of military leaders from Burkina Faso and Russia took place last month in Moscow when Col. Kassoum Coulibaly, Burkina Faso's minister of defense, met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

Following the meeting, the Russian defense minister highlighted the productivity of the meeting, stating that talks had reached a "practical phase" hinting that both countries would strengthen their military ties.

Recently, Russia has been on a deliberate path to growing its influence in Africa, with a focus on West Africa. So far, countries in the region that have rejected Western ideologies have looked to Russia to form political ties. Burkina Faso is one of such.

In recent months Burkina Faso has touted the possibility of a confederation with Mali and Niger, both of which, like Burkina Faso have recently experienced a coup and rejected Western principles.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NPC registers 424,302 births in Gombe, laments reluctance to register deaths

NPC registers 424,302 births in Gombe, laments reluctance to register deaths

I can be Nigeria’s President, says Governor Adeleke

I can be Nigeria’s President, says Governor Adeleke

New Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa urged to prioritise public interests

New Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa urged to prioritise public interests

Soldier beats driver to death for not giving him money at checkpoint in Borno

Soldier beats driver to death for not giving him money at checkpoint in Borno

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

Akeredolu struggled for entrenchment of true federalism - Alake

Akeredolu struggled for entrenchment of true federalism - Alake

We must deliver quality education for Nigerian children, jobs for youth - Tinubu

We must deliver quality education for Nigerian children, jobs for youth - Tinubu

Akeredolu’s aides resign as Gov Aiyedatiwa searches for deputy

Akeredolu’s aides resign as Gov Aiyedatiwa searches for deputy

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Teenager dies after being attacked by shark in South Australia

14-year-old boy dies after attack by shark in South Australia

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF [The Jerusalem Post]

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF

Elon Musk (left) and Joe Biden (right).Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Here's how Elon Musk spent his Christmas reigniting his feud with Joe Biden

Antonio Guterres

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief