ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

'Africa will save the world' by rejecting Pope's approval of blessing gay couples

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria's bishops said there had been various interpretations of the Pope's policy.

Rev Fr Jean-Miguel Auguste [Diocese of Brooklyn]
Rev Fr Jean-Miguel Auguste [Diocese of Brooklyn]

Recommended articles

Auguste, a priest of Brooklyn diocese, who said this in his homily at St. Pius X Parish, New York, on Sunday praised the courage of the Catholic Church in Africa.

Pope Francis had on December 18 formally approved letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples, a radical shift in policy that aimed at making the church more inclusive while maintaining its strict ban on gay marriage.

The document from the Vatican's doctrine office elaborated on a letter Francis sent to two conservative cardinals that was published in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that preliminary response, Francis suggested such blessings could be offered under some circumstances, if the blessings weren't confused with the ritual of marriage.

However, Catholic bishops in Africa had said they would not implement the new Vatican policy allowing blessing for same sex-couples.

"Africa is the only continent that will save the world. Today, all the bishops in Africa said to the Pope that they will not allow any priest to bless same-sex couples," Auguste said.

The priest said Mary, the mother of God was betrothed to a man named Joseph, not same sex, according to the Gospel of Luke chapter one verses 26 to 38.

According to him, Mary did the will of God by allowing herself to be used to become the mother of Jesus Christ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on his stand, Auguste said he would also not bless same-sex couples as a priest, noting such blessing it is a form of endorsement.

"I have an obligation to bless and pray for anybody without them revealing their identity, but blessing same-sex marriage should not be encouraged," he said.

The priest, however, shared the experience of his gay nephew, and how he turned down attending his wedding.

"I love him as my nephew, but I don't accept his lifestyle. That lifestyle is contrary to my faith and the Bible.

"If you are gay, please respect my own space because I will not invade in your own space. I love you as a person, but I don’t accept that lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Don't impose yourself on me and I will not impose myself on you. Respect my faith and I will respect your lifestyle," he said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's bishops said there had been various interpretations of the policy in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and home to 20 to 30 million Catholics.

They said that they needed to make clear that the Vatican document does not allow for a blessing and a formal acceptance of same-sex relationships.

Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in a statement on Thursday said that blessing same-sex marriage is against God’s law, teachings of the Church, the laws of the country and the cultural sensibilities of Nigerians.

The statement was signed by CBCN President and Secretary, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji and Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, respectively, and a few other executives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bishops assured the 'people of God' that the teachings of the Catholic Church on marriage remained the same.

"There is, therefore, no possibility in the church of blessing same-sex unions and activities; that will go against God's law, the teachings of the church, the laws of our nation and the cultural sensibilities of our people.

"We thank all the priests for their accompaniment of married couples, asking them to continue in all they do to sustain the sacrament of holy matrimony and never to do anything that will detract from the sacredness of this sacrament," the CBCN stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uzodinma assures Nigerians in Christmas message Tinubu means well for them

Uzodinma assures Nigerians in Christmas message Tinubu means well for them

FCT Minister Wike lambasts Rivers elders over political crisis with Fubara

FCT Minister Wike lambasts Rivers elders over political crisis with Fubara

NDLEA seizes 2.05 tons of hard drugs in Cross River State alone this year

NDLEA seizes 2.05 tons of hard drugs in Cross River State alone this year

'Africa will save the world' by rejecting Pope's approval of blessing gay couples

'Africa will save the world' by rejecting Pope's approval of blessing gay couples

Kano's Governor Yusuf confident Supreme Court judges will grant him victory

Kano's Governor Yusuf confident Supreme Court judges will grant him victory

Emefiele breaks silence, slams CBN investigator's report as false, misleading

Emefiele breaks silence, slams CBN investigator's report as false, misleading

Soyinka visits Tinubu 5 years after advising him to leave politics for young people

Soyinka visits Tinubu 5 years after advising him to leave politics for young people

How I’m using tech to eradicate prejudice, give people equal opportunities – Latunde

How I’m using tech to eradicate prejudice, give people equal opportunities – Latunde

Police confirm shooting of Nollywood actor Ijaduade by trigger-happy officer

Police confirm shooting of Nollywood actor Ijaduade by trigger-happy officer

Pulse Sports

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Isabel dos Santos

Africa's first female billionaire Isabel dos Santos loses legal battle over $735 million asset freeze

Israel launch fresh attacks at night in Gaza as UN security council considers aid access vote [CNN]

Israel launch fresh attacks at night in Gaza as UN security council considers aid access vote

Pope Francis holds a Holy Mass on May 16, 2021.Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images

Pope Francis gives priests greenlight to bless same-sex couples

The R21 vaccine is the second malaria vaccine prequalified by WHO, following the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine which obtained prequalification status in July 2022 [Thoko Chikondi]

World's second malaria vaccine officially gets WHO pre-qualification