ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Catholic bishops vow not to bless same-sex unions

Nurudeen Shotayo

It was earlier reported that Pope Francis officially permitted priests to bless same-sex and irregular couples under certain circumstances.

Pope Francis.Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images
Pope Francis.Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Recommended articles

Explaining the reasons behind their stance, the bishops said the blessing of the same-sex union is against God's law, the teachings of the church, and the law of the land.

The decision was contained in a statement issued and signed by the CBCN President, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji and the Secretary, Donatus Aihmiosion Ogun, on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

The duo said, “The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria assures the entire People of God that the teaching of the Catholic Church on marriage remains the same. There is, therefore, no possibility in the teaching of the Church of blessing same-sex unions and activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That would go against God’s law, the teachings of the Church, the laws of our nation, and the cultural sensibilities of our people.”

This is coming following reports that Pope Francis has officially permitted priests to bless same-sex and irregular couples under certain circumstances.

However, the Nigerian bishops argued that the Papal message on same-sex unions has been misinterpreted.

The bishops clarified the Pope’s statement, saying, "The declaration seeks to clarify the different forms of blessing that can be given to persons and objects in the Catholic Church, including the possibility of blessing persons in irregular unions.

"Such unions include but are not limited to divorced and remarried couples whose previous marriages had not been annulled, those living in same-sex unions, those in polygamous unions, in concubinage, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The declaration acknowledges and carefully distinguishes between ritual, liturgical, and informal blessings. While ritual or liturgical blessings are imparted according to the established norms of the Church, informal blessings refer to prayers over people who ask for them outside the liturgy or any formal declaration offers a consideration of the possibility of extending the informal blessing to all God’s children, irrespective their moral condition, when they ask to be blessed.

“Nevertheless, the Declaration insists that the blessing of persons in irregular unions- and never the union of itself- can only take a non-liturgical form to avoid confusion. It should not be imparted during or in connection with connection with a civil wedding ceremony or with clothing, words, and signs associated with a wedding.

“The Declaration reiterates the Catholic Church’s perennial teaching on marriage as an “exclusive, stable and indissoluble union of a man and woman, naturally open to the generation of children” and emphatically states that the Church does not have the power to impart a blessing on irregular unions.

“The Declaration also reinforces the truth about God’s mercy. For one to willingly ask for a blessing demonstrates one’s trust in God and the desire to live according to God’s commandments.

"Asking for God’s blessing is not dependent on how good one is. Imperfection is the reason for seeking God’s grace.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Therefore, those in irregular unions are invited never to lose hope but rather to ask for God’s grace and mercy while remaining open to conversion.

They urged priests not to defy the sacredness of the holy matrimony, noting, “The CBCN thanks all the Priests for their accompaniment of married couples, asking them to continue to stain the sacrament of holy matrimony and never to do anything that would detract from the sacredness of this sacrament. May the Lord bless you and keep you. Amen! We wish everyone a merry Christmas.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

Society of engineers elects first female president in 65 years

Society of engineers elects first female president in 65 years

Equity Market All-Share Index grew by 1.21%

Equity Market All-Share Index grew by 1.21%

Acting Gov Aiyedatiwa presents ₦384.53bn 2024 budget to Ondo Assembly

Acting Gov Aiyedatiwa presents ₦384.53bn 2024 budget to Ondo Assembly

Police dismiss 2 Special Constabularies soliciting money from tourist in Oyo

Police dismiss 2 Special Constabularies soliciting money from tourist in Oyo

Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas break

Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas break

Nigerian Catholic bishops vow not to bless same-sex unions

Nigerian Catholic bishops vow not to bless same-sex unions

Petrol to start flowing from Port Harcourt refinery after Christmas - FG

Petrol to start flowing from Port Harcourt refinery after Christmas - FG

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, Hon. Dele Oshinowo [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

According to Cardoso, the apprehension surrounding Emefiele's policy end date triggered widespread hoarding, as many feared that the old notes would lose legal tender status.

Many are hoarding – CBN's Cardoso blames naira scarcity on Emefiele

Justice Ekaette Obot (PremiumTimes)

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

Proscribed leader of IPOV, Nnamdi Kanu flanked by his lawyers. [Channels TV]

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday