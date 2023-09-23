Accra floods: Homes, businesses, and cars submerged in water

Locations such as the Tema Motorway, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie, North Kaneshie, Alajo, Adabraka, Accra Central, Tema, Tema station-Accra, Osu, and even businesses like China Mall in Ashaiman were severely impacted by the nearly one-hour rainfall.

Videos and discussions regarding the situation and its associated consequences quickly spread on social media having many furious users on social media call upon the government to implement measures to address this long-standing issue.

The persistent problem of flooding in Accra has been a recurrent concern for many Ghanaians, particularly during rainy seasons.

