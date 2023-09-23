This intense rainfall led to the submergence of major roads, numerous houses, and vehicles in the affected areas.
Accra floods: Homes, businesses, and cars submerged in water
A large swamp of water flooded various parts of Accra as a result of a heavy downpour that occurred between 14:00 and 15:00 hours on Friday, September 22.
Recommended articles
Locations such as the Tema Motorway, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie, North Kaneshie, Alajo, Adabraka, Accra Central, Tema, Tema station-Accra, Osu, and even businesses like China Mall in Ashaiman were severely impacted by the nearly one-hour rainfall.
Videos and discussions regarding the situation and its associated consequences quickly spread on social media having many furious users on social media call upon the government to implement measures to address this long-standing issue.
The persistent problem of flooding in Accra has been a recurrent concern for many Ghanaians, particularly during rainy seasons.
Frustrated citizens have expressed their dismay over the devastating effects of the recent floods on their businesses and properties, urging the government to take immediate action to resolve the situation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng