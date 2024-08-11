Accra College of Education 3rd-year student caught with 'stolen' laptop, phones

In a surprising turn, the suspect was found in possession of not only the stolen laptop but also about eight phones and some flash drives when his bags were searched.

He was subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

This incident contributes to a troubling trend of theft on campus, with a total of eight laptops having been stolen from the school's ICT laboratory already.

On X , reactions to the recent theft incident at Accra College of Education reveal a mix of concern and criticism.

@manuelphrimpz tweeted, "Exam week de3 if you make loose p3 them go take do you oo".

"So unnecessary to beat up a student like that, that’s wrong! If you believe he’s involved in something suspicious. You ask politely, & it’s resolved."

Beating him up because of these phone’s & laptops is a little off! The discrimination among students is getting out of hands", @IHimpson stated.

@ajnelson__ also shared, "I don't know why, these people are very wicked but whenever they are caught I feel Pity for them. I can never touch them. hmmm"