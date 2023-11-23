ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

89,000 women, girls murdered across the globe in 2022 - United Nations

News Agency Of Nigeria

More than half of these murders, around 55% were committed by family members, partners & the highest number of murders of women & girls took place in Africa.

9,000 women, girls murdered across the globe in 2022 - United Nation [Freepik]
9,000 women, girls murdered across the globe in 2022 - United Nation [Freepik]

Recommended articles

According to UN report, this is the highest annual figure recorded in the past two decades.

“The alarming number of femicides is a stark reminder that humanity is still grappling with deep-rooted inequalities and violence against women and girls,’’ said Ghada Waly, Executive Director of UNODC, in a statement.

“Each life lost is a call to action, a plea to urgently address structural inequalities, to improve criminal justice responses, so that no woman or girl fears for her life because of her gender.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Waly said that more than half of these murders, around 55%, were committed by family members or partners, compared to about 12% of male victims of homicide. According to him, the highest number of murders of women and girls, around 20,000, took place in Africa, followed by Asia.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops eliminate 99 terrorists, apprehend 198 others in 1 week - DHQ

Troops eliminate 99 terrorists, apprehend 198 others in 1 week - DHQ

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

FCT records 2,344 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV)

FCT records 2,344 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV)

BREAKING: CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso to address nation on monetary policy, naira fall

BREAKING: CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso to address nation on monetary policy, naira fall

NBS must be protected from political interference to perform more effectively - Rep Ibrahim

NBS must be protected from political interference to perform more effectively - Rep Ibrahim

FG introduces wood saving stove to address challenges of climate change in North East states

FG introduces wood saving stove to address challenges of climate change in North East states

Ranking Nigerian states by their international airports, from best to rest

Ranking Nigerian states by their international airports, from best to rest

Appeal Court affirms Nasarawa governor’s election 52 days after Tribunal sacked him

Appeal Court affirms Nasarawa governor’s election 52 days after Tribunal sacked him

NAFDAC seizes expired pharmaceuticals worth ₦15m in Jos

NAFDAC seizes expired pharmaceuticals worth ₦15m in Jos

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mobile Phones

High cost, low access: Africa is set to face a tech inflation

Passengers deported did not meet entry requirements - Saudi Embassy [The Nation Newspaper]

Passengers deported did not meet entry requirements - Saudi Embassy

Sam Altman during the APEC CEO Summit in San Francisco, California.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Sam Altman is set to return as the CEO of OpenAI

President George Weah (L) called Joseph Boakai (R) after it became clear that his challenger's lead could not be overhauled [AFP/Reuters]

Liberian President concedes election defeat, calls opponent to congratulate him