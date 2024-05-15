ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Social Media split as 63-year-old woman announces pregnancy with 26-year-old husband

Lynet Okumu

Cheryl, who is already a mother to seven children from her previous relationship, and grandmother to 17, expressed her anticipation for the new chapter in her life.

Viral TikTok couple Cheryl, 63, and husband Quran, 26 announces they are expecting a child
Viral TikTok couple Cheryl, 63, and husband Quran, 26 announces they are expecting a child
  • TikTokers Cheryl, 63, and her 26-year-old husband Quran are expecting a baby together
  • The announcement was met with excitement and surprise, although some expressed concern about their age difference and the logistics of their childbearing
  • Cheryl is already a mother to seven children from her previous relationship, and grandmother to 17.

Recommended articles

In a heartwarming turn of events that has captured the fascination of social media users worldwide, TikTokers Cheryl, 63, and her 26-year-old husband Quran, have announced they are expecting a baby together.

Despite a significant age difference of 37 years, the couple's story is a testament to the fact that love knows no bounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came via a viral TikTok video where Cheryl and Quran could be seen dancing jubilantly while holding a positive pregnancy test.

Viral TikTok couple Cheryl, 63, and husband Quran, 26 announces they are expecting a child
Viral TikTok couple Cheryl, 63, and husband Quran, 26 announces they are expecting a child Pulse Live Kenya

The joyous couple also shared a clip of their baby’s heartbeat and expressed their happiness.

This long-awaited moment was met with excitement and surprise online, as viewers watched the couple celebrate the upcoming addition to their family.

Cheryl, who is already a mother to seven children and grandmother to 17, expressed her anticipation for the new chapter in her life. Quran’s excitement about becoming a father was palpable as he exclaimed, "I can’t wait, we finally get to start our little family. I’m so happy. I’m gonna be a father. We got a family, finally."

ADVERTISEMENT
Viral TikTok couple Cheryl, 63, and husband Quran, 26 announces they are expecting a child
Viral TikTok couple Cheryl, 63, and husband Quran, 26 announces they are expecting a child Pulse Live Kenya

The couple's announcement was not without its skeptics. Some social media users still expressed concerns about the implications of their age difference, particularly how Cheryl would handle motherhood at her age.

Others speculated about the logistics of their childbearing, with guesses ranging from the use of frozen eggs to other assisted reproductive technologies.

Amidst the initial confusion from some social media spectators about how the couple could be expecting a child, particularly given Cheryl’s age, the couple released a follow-up video explaining that they are expanding their family through surrogacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their follow-up video, Cheryl and Quran addressed these curiosities head-on, confirming their path and sharing their understandable nervousness about the process.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests 80, convicts 12 drug dealers, seizes 3,000kg drugs in FCT

NDLEA arrests 80, convicts 12 drug dealers, seizes 3,000kg drugs in FCT

Obasanjo disowns 'Western democracy', roots for 'Afro-democracy'

Obasanjo disowns 'Western democracy', roots for 'Afro-democracy'

Fishing industry to outshine oil sector with effective use - Oyetola

Fishing industry to outshine oil sector with effective use - Oyetola

Otti inaugurates ₦6.7bn road project in Rivers, completed in record 8 months

Otti inaugurates ₦6.7bn road project in Rivers, completed in record 8 months

ASUU urges Govt to immediately reinstate university Governing councils

ASUU urges Govt to immediately reinstate university Governing councils

Naira Redesign: EFCC arraigns Emefiele for bypassing approval procedures

Naira Redesign: EFCC arraigns Emefiele for bypassing approval procedures

Sokoto assembly summons health commissioner over missing hospital equipment

Sokoto assembly summons health commissioner over missing hospital equipment

Niger Speaker slams minister for opposing mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attack

Niger Speaker slams minister for opposing mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attack

NCC accuses MTN CEO, Toriola of dodging court documents in copyright case

NCC accuses MTN CEO, Toriola of dodging court documents in copyright case

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kidney transplant done with pig's kidney [dailyexpress]

62-yr-old American who received new kidney from a pig in March is dead

The discovery of the S73-7 satellite after 25 years of tracking is a triumph (image used for illustrative purpose) [Daily Express]

Prodigal satellite found 25 years after going missing in space

In 2021, Gates and his wife divorced after 27 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Buffett resigned from the three-person board at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals, Buffett said at the time.

What next for Melinda Gates after resigning in $12.5 billion agreement

Sherif Lawal: Boxer collapses and dies during first professional fight

Sherif Lawal: Boxer collapses and dies during first professional fight