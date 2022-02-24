6 Nigerian footballers affected by Russia-Ukraine tensions

Six Nigerian players have been directly affected by this war because they play their football in Ukraine, three in the top-flight and three more in the second division.

Here is all you need to know about each one of Nigeria’s six Ukraine-based players who have been affected by the Russian invasion.

Michael Gopey Stephen

22-year old striker, Michael Gopey Stephen joined Ingulets in the Ukrainian Premier League in July 2021 as a free agent from Wikki Tourists.

He made an instant impact as he scored a brilliant goal on his debut after coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 defeat away at Shakhtar Donetsk. Gopey’s only other goal for the club was also scored off the bench, that time in a 3-0 win at home to Mauripol.

He has scored twice in 17 games for Ingulets but has only started seven times so far and his contract is set to expire in June 2022.

Michael Obamina

18-year old Michael Obamina joined Rukh Lviv in the Ukrainian Premier League in September 2021 from Super Stars Football Academy in Uyo.

He was spotted by Rukh Lviv as far back as 2019, and they showed a strong interest in the teenager but could not sign him until 2021 due to the global pandemic.

He is still in the first of his four-year deal but the winger is yet to make a single appearance for the club, reportedly still working with the under-19 team.

Viv Solomon-Otabor

26-year old journeyman, Viv Solomon-Otabor only just signed for Rukh Lviv in January 2022 on a free transfer from St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

Solomon-Otabor came through the ranks at Birmingham and made 40 appearances for the club amidst loans to Oxford, Bolton, Portsmouth and Blackpool.

The winger would go on to join CSKA Sofia, Wigan and most recently St Johnstone before signing his one-year deal at Rukh Lviv, for whom he is still yet to play a game.

With the invasion of Ukraine and suspension of the league, it appears Viv Solomon-Otabor will have to wait a little longer for his debut.

Henry Tedum Paago

Rivers State-born striker Henry Tedum Paago plays for Trustyanets in the Ukrainian second division, the Druga Liga.

23-year old Paago has worked his way through the lower leagues of Ukrainian football and played a major role in helping Trustyanets gain promotion to the second division where he currently has two goals in 10 appearances this season.

John David Chukwufumnanya

22-year old midfielder John David Chukwufumnanya is contracted to Real Pharma Odesa in the Ukrainian Druha Liga but he is yet to play for the club.

Bright John Essien

19-year old Bright John Essien was born in Abuja but plays in Ukraine with Peremoga Dnipro in the second division on a one-year deal which is set to expire in June.