5 Ghanaian MPs narrowly escape attack in Kenya as protesters break into Parliament

Evans Annang

Five Ghanaian lawmakers and a clerk were caught in turmoil as protestors besieged the Kenyan Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye and Sylvester Tetteh
Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye and Sylvester Tetteh

The MPs, including Emmanuel Gyamfi, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Thomas Ampem, Sylvester Tetteh, and Mohammed Tuferu, were in Kenya for a study visit.

Hundreds of anti-Finance Bill protestors stormed the Parliament, setting police vehicles on fire and breaking through heavy security.

The chaos erupted after MPs approved the Finance Bill 2024, which introduces new taxes. The Ghanaian delegation was escorted to safety, having inhaled some tear gas.

In an interview with Starr FM, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye said “We are safe in Nairobi. We were lucky to escape unhurt today. We, however, inhaled a bit of teargas. We had to be escorted to a bunker and later to a safer place”.

The protests in Nairobi are part of a larger nationwide demonstration against the Finance Bill 2024, which has sparked outrage across the country.

Demonstrators have been assembling in various counties to show their discontent with the proposed tax increases, which many believe will further burden the already struggling populace.

Kenyans protesting tax propasals in the Finance Bill 2024
Kenyans protesting tax propasals in the Finance Bill 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

In the capital, the situation quickly escalated as police forces moved in to disperse the crowds.

Just as in previous protests, tear gas was deployed extensively, causing chaos and panic among the demonstrators.

Additionally, reports have emerged that police fired rubber bullets to disperse young protesters, adding to the tension and violence on the streets.

The protests come on the heels of a night marked by multiple arrests and abductions. Several prominent social media users and content creators were reportedly captured in overnight operations aimed at defusing the planned demonstrations.

