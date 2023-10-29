ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG writes UK, requests Diezani's extradition over alleged $2.5bn fraud

Nurudeen Shotayo

According to reports, the request for Diezani's extradition was filed on the orders of President Tinubu following a request by the EFCC.

Former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke
Former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke

Recommended articles

The extradition request was made at the instance of President Bola Tinubu, following a written official request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the office of the AGF earlier in October, per Sunday PUNCH.

It was gathered that, in making the extradition request, the AGF cited Section 2 (2) of Nigeria’s Extradition Act, CAP E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and the London Scheme of Extradition within the Commonwealth, otherwise known as “The Scheme.”

The latter legislature is a multilateral treaty which governs extradition between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The EFCC established a prima facie case against Alison-Madueke in a letter to the office of the AGF, after which a magistrate was ordered to issue a warrant of arrest. The certified true copy of the warrant of arrest was then attached to the extradition request written to the UK government by the AGF on the orders of the President,” a presidency source told the paper.

However, the delay in Alison-Madueke's extradition to Nigeria from the UK has been attributed to an ongoing internal review of the request by the UK authorities.

“It is true that the AGF has submitted a warrant of arrest and written to the UK government for Diezani’s extradition to Nigeria, but extradition processes are usually cumbersome as it is subject to the approval of the recipient country.

"Nigeria has made its request, but the UK has to subject it to their laws, and other international institutional bottlenecks that are in place in the UK.

“So, it is the UK that’ll determine how fast Diezani will be returned to Nigeria,” the report stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC levelled a 13-count charge bordering on money laundering against Alison-Madueke, and the commission said in early October that it had commenced a process of extraditing her from the UK to Nigeria to face the charges.

The anti-graft agency also accused the former minister of stealing $2.5bn from the Nigerian government while heading the petroleum minister between 2010 and 2015 under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP Chairman Abure sacks 5 aides after Supreme Court disappointment

LP Chairman Abure sacks 5 aides after Supreme Court disappointment

Kaduna refinery to commence operations by 2024 ending - FG

Kaduna refinery to commence operations by 2024 ending - FG

FG writes UK, requests Diezani's extradition over alleged $2.5bn fraud

FG writes UK, requests Diezani's extradition over alleged $2.5bn fraud

Obi not hiding after Supreme Court defeat - LP campaign spokesman

Obi not hiding after Supreme Court defeat - LP campaign spokesman

Apapa's Labour Party mocks Obi, hails Tinubu on Supreme Court victory

Apapa's Labour Party mocks Obi, hails Tinubu on Supreme Court victory

Army varsity confers award of degrees on 417 graduates at maiden convocation

Army varsity confers award of degrees on 417 graduates at maiden convocation

Again, Nigeria calls for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Again, Nigeria calls for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Oyo Muslim community says clerics arrested with human skull not its members

Oyo Muslim community says clerics arrested with human skull not its members

Deputy Senate President hails Akpabio’s historic election into IPU

Deputy Senate President hails Akpabio’s historic election into IPU

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu