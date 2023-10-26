ADVERTISEMENT
114 million people displaced by war, violence worldwide

News Agency Of Nigeria

UNHCR's report does not encompass the consequences of the Israel-Palestine conflict that ignited on October 7.

Internally displaced people at a camp in Borno State, Nigeria [Twitter/@ProfZulum]
Internally displaced people at a camp in Borno State, Nigeria [Twitter/@ProfZulum]

War in Ukraine and conflicts in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Myanmar, drought, floods and insecurity in Somalia, as well as a prolonged humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan have been the main drivers of the alarming new total.

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, expressed his concern, stating that, "Globally, far too many conflicts are proliferating or escalating, shattering innocent lives and uprooting people.

"The international community's inability to solve conflicts or prevent new ones is driving displacement and misery.

"We must look within, work together to end conflicts and allow refugees and other displaced people to return home or restart their lives."

As of June, the number of forcibly displaced individuals worldwide stood at 110 million, marking an increase of 1.6 million from the end of 2022.

Moreover, between June and the end of September, an additional four million were estimated to have been forcibly displaced, bringing the total to 114 million.

UNHCR's report does not encompass the consequences of the Israel-Palestine conflict that ignited on October 7, as it fell beyond the report's scope.

The report also revealed that low and middle-income countries bore the burden of hosting three-quarters of those in need.

In spite the overwhelming challenges, High Commissioner Grandi remained resolute.

"As we watch events unfold in Gaza, Sudan, and beyond, the prospect of peace and solutions for refugees and other displaced populations might feel distant.

"But we cannot give up. With our partners, we will keep pushing for – and finding – solutions for refugees," he said.

This report's release coincides with the upcoming second Global Refugee Forum, scheduled from December 13 to 15 in Geneva.

The largest forum of its kind – focusing on refugees and forcibly displaced people – brings together governments, refugees, local authorities, international organisations, civil society, and the private sector.

