10,000 people missing after devastating floods hit Libya
Hundreds of people have already been buried in the particularly hard-hit city of Derna.
Recommended articles
Tamer Ramadan made the comment at a UN press conference in Geneva on Tuesday via video link.
The storm system known as Daniel began dumping rain on Libya on Sunday, leading to catastrophic flooding in eastern parts of the country.
Hundreds of people have already been buried in the particularly hard-hit city of Derna, where two dams burst.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
10,000 people missing after devastating floods hit Libya
Aiyedatiwa reacts as Akeredolu sacks deputy's media aides
Toyin Saraki nominated as panelist for 2023 Terra Carta Seal Award
BREAKING: Tinubu returns to Abuja after diplomatic visits to India, UAE
Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints son, nephew as ministers
MTN dominates Anambra telecom market with 50% share
'Farmers are back to farm,' Tinubu, Ribadu get praised for boosting security
74% of Nigerian men confirmed as biological fathers between 2022, 2023
Tribunal nullifies Bagos' victory, declares LP's Ajang Alfred winner in Plateau
Pulse Sports
Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence
Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal
Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery
Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension
LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy
AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland
ADVERTISEMENT