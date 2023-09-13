Breaking news:
News  >  World

10,000 people missing after devastating floods hit Libya

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundreds of people have already been buried in the particularly hard-hit city of Derna.

Aftermaths of flash floods in Derna, Libya on September 11, 2023 [AFP/Getty]
Aftermaths of flash floods in Derna, Libya on September 11, 2023 [AFP/Getty]

Tamer Ramadan made the comment at a UN press conference in Geneva on Tuesday via video link.

The storm system known as Daniel began dumping rain on Libya on Sunday, leading to catastrophic flooding in eastern parts of the country.

Hundreds of people have already been buried in the particularly hard-hit city of Derna, where two dams burst.

News Agency Of Nigeria

