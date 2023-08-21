ADVERTISEMENT
10 weakest African military powers in 2023

Ima Elijah

Exploring Africa's weakest militaries in 2023 and factors shaping their rankings.

This compilation sheds light on the military challenges that certain African countries face, considering factors such as funding, equipment, training, and overall preparedness. [Africanian]
Ranking from the strongest to the weakest, Pulse provides brief analyses of the capabilities of the forces mentioned; with respect for national sovereignty, culture, and history of these African nations.

This compilation also sheds light on the military challenges that certain African countries face, considering factors such as funding, equipment, training, and overall preparedness.

US Special Ops soldietrs train Botswana Defence Force [Africa-Press]
US Special Ops soldietrs train Botswana Defence Force [Africa-Press] Pulse Nigeria

Botswana's military has focused on maintaining internal stability and contributing to regional peacekeeping efforts. It has a relatively modest military size and capabilities.

Senegalese soldiers [Modern War Institute]
Senegalese soldiers [Modern War Institute] Pulse Nigeria

Senegal's military is relatively stable compared to some other countries on this list. However, it faces challenges in addressing various security threats in the region.

Madagascar Army holds parade for 62nd indepencence celebration [Global Times]
Madagascar Army holds parade for 62nd indepencence celebration [Global Times] Pulse Nigeria

Madagascar's military forces have historically been modest and have faced challenges in terms of equipment and funding. The country prioritises diplomacy and international cooperation over military expansion.

Gabon Armed Forces [Wikidata]
Gabon Armed Forces [Wikidata] Pulse Nigeria
Gabon's military is relatively small and less extensively developed due to its stable political environment. It places a higher emphasis on internal security.

Mauritus and Saudi Arabia have a military cooperation agreement [Arab Weekly]
Mauritus and Saudi Arabia have a military cooperation agreement [Arab Weekly] Pulse Nigeria

Mauritania's military faces resource limitations and has been preoccupied with internal security concerns, such as combating terrorism and cross-border threats.

Central African Republic Army [The New Humanitarian]
Central African Republic Army [The New Humanitarian] Pulse Nigeria

The Central African Republic has struggled with recurring conflicts and political instability, impacting the development of its military forces.

ACOTA Training in Sierra Leone Flick US Army Africa [Wikidata]
ACOTA Training in Sierra Leone Flick US Army Africa [Wikidata] Pulse Nigeria

Sierra Leone's military has been rebuilding after a devastating civil war. It faces challenges in maintaining equipment and training due to resource constraints.

Liberia military undergoing training [DVIDS]
Liberia military undergoing training [DVIDS] Pulse Nigeria

Liberia's military has faced challenges related to training, equipment, and funding. The country's post-conflict reconstruction has strained its military development.

Somali National Army [War on the Rocks]
Somali National Army [War on the Rocks] Pulse Nigeria
Somalia's military has been hindered by internal instability and conflicts. The country's history of clan-based militias has made it difficult to establish a cohesive national military force.

Benin soldiers pay tribute to fallen ones in terrorist attacks [Africanian]
Benin soldiers pay tribute to fallen ones in terrorist attacks [Africanian] Pulse Nigeria

Benin's military is relatively small and underfunded. It has focused on internal security and peacekeeping missions rather than building a large standing army.

Find out the 10 strongest military forces in Nigeria.

