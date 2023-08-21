10 weakest African military powers in 2023
Exploring Africa's weakest militaries in 2023 and factors shaping their rankings.
Ranking from the strongest to the weakest, Pulse provides brief analyses of the capabilities of the forces mentioned; with respect for national sovereignty, culture, and history of these African nations.
This compilation also sheds light on the military challenges that certain African countries face, considering factors such as funding, equipment, training, and overall preparedness.
10. Botswana:
Botswana's military has focused on maintaining internal stability and contributing to regional peacekeeping efforts. It has a relatively modest military size and capabilities.
9. Senegal:
Senegal's military is relatively stable compared to some other countries on this list. However, it faces challenges in addressing various security threats in the region.
8. Madagascar:
Madagascar's military forces have historically been modest and have faced challenges in terms of equipment and funding. The country prioritises diplomacy and international cooperation over military expansion.
7. Gabon:
Gabon's military is relatively small and less extensively developed due to its stable political environment. It places a higher emphasis on internal security.
6. Mauritania:
Mauritania's military faces resource limitations and has been preoccupied with internal security concerns, such as combating terrorism and cross-border threats.
5. Central African Republic (CAR):
The Central African Republic has struggled with recurring conflicts and political instability, impacting the development of its military forces.
4. Sierra Leone:
Sierra Leone's military has been rebuilding after a devastating civil war. It faces challenges in maintaining equipment and training due to resource constraints.
3. Liberia:
Liberia's military has faced challenges related to training, equipment, and funding. The country's post-conflict reconstruction has strained its military development.
2. Somalia:
Somalia's military has been hindered by internal instability and conflicts. The country's history of clan-based militias has made it difficult to establish a cohesive national military force.
1. Benin:
Benin's military is relatively small and underfunded. It has focused on internal security and peacekeeping missions rather than building a large standing army.
