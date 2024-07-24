10 Prison officers in jail for torturing inmates

This UPS spokesperson Frank Baine made this revelation while emphasising zero-tolerance to torture within the prison service.

Uganda Prisons, Baine said, does not directly deal with officers who are involved in torturing inmates, but sends them directly to the criminal justice system.

“Torture is a matter of law in Uganda,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And when it happens, it is not even the Prisons to prevail on the perpetrator; the matter goes to court. We have over 10 inmates behind bars over torture of inmates,” Baine remarked.

pulse uganda

For over two decades according to Baine, Uganda Prisons stopped whipping inmates ever since this was outlawed as a form of punishment.

Until 1999, Ugandan courts could sentence convicts to whiplashes.

Baine explains that this punishment was administered by trained Prison warders in the presence of medical doctors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Back then, an inmate would be stripped naked , tied on a triangular frame and whipped in the same spot. The doctor would be present to ensure that the cane and the officer administering the punishment are the right size,” he added.

However, this form of punishment was ruled unconstitutional and removed from the penal system by the Supreme Court in 1999.

Defends strip-searching

Mr Baine on the other hand, defended some other practices that still persist in prisons such as strip-searching inmates.

He said this is standard practice around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Uganda Prisons, Baine said inmates are stripped naked and searched thoroughly to make sure that they are not carrying contraband.