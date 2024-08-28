RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

10 foreigners die after bus overturns in South Africa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Limpopo province witnessed two major road accidents earlier this year.

10 foreigners die after bus overturns in South Africa
10 foreigners die after bus overturns in South Africa

Recommended articles

The bus was en route to Johannesburg from neighbouring Zimbabwe when the accident happened on the N1 highway near Makhado, the Limpopo Provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety said.

“All the deceased, five males and five females are reportedly foreign nationals,” said the department in a statement.

“According to reports, the bus drove over a roundabout, the last traffic circle from Makhado toward Polokwane, at high speed, lost control and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers in the process.

“The bus driver is reportedly new in his job, and not familiar with the surroundings,” it said.

According to a separate statement issued by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), three people were seriously injured while 20 others suffered slight injuries in a separate accident.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the bus was travelling southbound when the driver allegedly failed to negotiate a traffic circle, leading to the vehicle overturning,” the RTMC said.

“The exact cause is still under investigation. We urge all road users to exercise caution, especially when approaching traffic circles.”

Limpopo province witnessed two major road accidents earlier this year.

In May, 13 people died in a head-on collision involving a heavy motor vehicle and a minibus taxi.

In March, 45 people travelling from Botswana to South Africa were killed in another bus accident.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC grills fake staff arrested by DSS in Adamawa

EFCC grills fake staff arrested by DSS in Adamawa

NCC announces final deadline for NIN-SIM linkage, alerts network operators

NCC announces final deadline for NIN-SIM linkage, alerts network operators

10 foreigners die after bus overturns in South Africa

10 foreigners die after bus overturns in South Africa

It's time to embrace Biden's concept or come back in 2031, Bode George tells Atiku

It's time to embrace Biden's concept or come back in 2031, Bode George tells Atiku

Naval officer murders ex-Naval chief's son, steals his SUV Prado in Abuja

Naval officer murders ex-Naval chief's son, steals his SUV Prado in Abuja

FG, ASUU to resume meeting September 9 as strike threat remains

FG, ASUU to resume meeting September 9 as strike threat remains

LiveScore Bet Squads: The best free-to-play game in Nigeria

LiveScore Bet Squads: The best free-to-play game in Nigeria

FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice

FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice

NLC to embark on nationwide prayer march over Ajaero’s police invitation

NLC to embark on nationwide prayer march over Ajaero’s police invitation

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

An image for illustration. [Meta AI Image]

US authorities arrest Nigerian for $10m pandemic benefits fraud

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

US petitioned over NNPCL’s alleged violation of Russian oil sanctions

Nigerians in the diaspora have kicked against the policies of President Bola Tinubu and have resorted to trooping out for demonstration at the UN Assembly [Getty Images]

#EndbadGovernance promoters to protest against Tinubu at UN General Assembly

Nigeria detains Gambaryan, cybersecurity expert, executive with crypto firm Binance

Nigeria detains Tigran Gambaryan, cybersecurity expert and Binance executive