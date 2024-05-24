ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Survey unveils 10 foreign news publishers with best coverage of Africa

Amos Robi

These media organisations best covered the continent, covering a wide range of topics from different countries in the continent

Banner for Global Media Index report
Banner for Global Media Index report
  • Africa No Filter and The Africa Center surveyed to evaluate foreign news coverage of Africa
  • The Guardian scored the highest in the Global Media Index for Africa, excelling in diversity of topics and a balanced approach
  • The top performers also included Al Jazeera, BBC, Le Monde, Deutsche Welle, CNN, Financial Times, and The Economist

Recommended articles

Narratives of poverty, conflict, and political instability have long dominated the landscape of global media coverage of Africa.

However, a recent survey by Africa No Filter and The Africa Center aims to provide a more comprehensive evaluation of how foreign news publishers cover the continent.

The impact of these persistent stories about conflict, corruption, poverty, poor leadership, bad politics, and disease continues to have an outsized influence on investment, tourism, global policy on Africa and the cost of money for the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Global Media Index for Africa assessed 20 prominent global media outlets. Over 1,000 news articles were collected over a six- month period, and evaluated across four key indicators.

The Nairobi City skyline
The Nairobi City skyline Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CNN recognises Kenyan who makes millions and spends it all on the needy

  1. The diversity of topics covered in the stories against a curated list of 28 possible topics that included issues such as corruption, poverty, disease, and politics as well as innovation, culture and business.
  2. The range of sources interviewed and quoted in direct citations in each story.
  3. The number of African countries covered over the period of analysis, calculating the percentage against the total number of 55 countries that make up the African continent.
  4. The depth of coverage measured by the context and balance provided as well as the framing and stereotypes used.
ADVERTISEMENT
Journalists covering President William Ruto's U.S. state visit at The White House
Journalists covering President William Ruto's U.S. state visit at The White House Pulse Live Kenya

Here are the top ten foreign news publishers that excelled in their coverage of Africa. The study was based on the outlets' digital platforms.

Leading the index, The Guardian scored an impressive 63% overall. It was particularly noted for the diversity of topics it covered, scoring 57% in this category.

The Guardian's balanced approach and inclusion of a variety of voices set it apart from its peers.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP secured second place with a score of 61%. It was the top performer in terms of covering the most African countries, achieving a score of 56%.

The diversity of topics covered by AFP also saw it perform very well overall.

The Doha-based news outlet took third position in the survey, ranking highly in terms of topics covered and the diversity of sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its ability to highlight diverse voices and provide balanced reporting helped it secure a place among the top performers.

Reuters followed closely in fourth place with a 60% score. Reuters scored well in terms of the number of countries it covered in Africa as well as the the diversity of sources it relied on for its stories.

Reuters headquarters in Toronto, Canada
Reuters headquarters in Toronto, Canada Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of Victoria Rubadiri's new role & TV show on CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

VOA came fifth, performing largely well in the number of countries it covered and the topics it covered as well.

American-owened Cable News Network (CNN) ranked highly in depth of coverage as well of the diversity of topics covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deutsche Welle, Germany's international broadcaster, ranked seventh. Its exceptional balance in coverage and contextual reporting were highlighted as key strengths.

Chinese-owned CGTN ranked eight with its key strengths being the diversity of countries it covered and the sources it had for its stories.

CTGN offices in Beijing
CTGN offices in Beijing Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: CNN's footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie stirs social media

Associated Press AP took the ninth position due to its wide coverage of the continent and the array of topics.

Rounding out the top ten, BBC was recognised for its analytical approach and in-depth reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was noted that there is still room for improvement in avoiding stereotypes.

While these ten news publishers lead in their coverage, the Global Media Index for Africa also highlighted areas needing improvement across the board.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha

Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha

Tinubu wants Nigerian universities to lead in the fight against corruption

Tinubu wants Nigerian universities to lead in the fight against corruption

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activities in Lagos

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activities in Lagos

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

List of African Presidents who lost their lives in plane crashes

African presidents who died in helicopter or plane crashes

President Ruto met Kenyans living in the United States of America at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta, Georgia

Key highlights from Day 1 of Ruto's U.S. state visit [Photos & Videos]

9 killed, 50 sustain injuries as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event [Reuters]

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

AU Day in Ghana

From OAU to AU: A journey through Africa's political unity