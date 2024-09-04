Here's why Nigeria receive more funds from Bill Gates Foundation

During the 2024 NutriVision Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday, September 3, Gates explained, “We spend a lot in Asia, but we spend even more in Africa. The country where we spend the most in Africa is Nigeria.”

He attributed this substantial allocation to Nigeria’s large population and significant needs, revealing that billions have been invested.

While acknowledging progress, such as reductions in child mortality rates, Gates stressed the need for continued improvement.

“I’m glad that things like the child mortality rate have come down, but we could do a lot better,” he stated.

The foundation’s primary focus remains on reducing global health disparities and eradicating diseases like measles, malaria, and polio.

Spending will continue - Bill Gates

Gates emphasised that future spending will continue to prioritise primary healthcare, citing its high impact per dollar.

“Our work is almost entirely focused on primary healthcare because the impact per dollar is dramatically greater than anywhere else,” he noted.

In addition to health, Gates highlighted the foundation’s investment in agriculture, recognising its role in Nigeria’s economic growth.

He advocated improved access to high-yield seeds, fertilisers, and better farming information to boost productivity and reduce food costs. Gates also underscored the importance of food fortification and access to affordable, nutritious foods in combating malnutrition.