ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Here's why Nigeria receive more funds from Bill Gates Foundation

Segun Adeyemi

Since its founding in 2000, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has partnered with institutions across 49 African countries, focusing on health and agricultural advancements to drive progress.

Bill Gates, Chairman of Microsoft Corporation reacts during a panel session. [Getty Images]
Bill Gates, Chairman of Microsoft Corporation reacts during a panel session. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

During the 2024 NutriVision Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday, September 3, Gates explained, “We spend a lot in Asia, but we spend even more in Africa. The country where we spend the most in Africa is Nigeria.”

He attributed this substantial allocation to Nigeria’s large population and significant needs, revealing that billions have been invested.

While acknowledging progress, such as reductions in child mortality rates, Gates stressed the need for continued improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m glad that things like the child mortality rate have come down, but we could do a lot better,” he stated.

The foundation’s primary focus remains on reducing global health disparities and eradicating diseases like measles, malaria, and polio.

Gates emphasised that future spending will continue to prioritise primary healthcare, citing its high impact per dollar.

“Our work is almost entirely focused on primary healthcare because the impact per dollar is dramatically greater than anywhere else,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to health, Gates highlighted the foundation’s investment in agriculture, recognising its role in Nigeria’s economic growth.

He advocated improved access to high-yield seeds, fertilisers, and better farming information to boost productivity and reduce food costs. Gates also underscored the importance of food fortification and access to affordable, nutritious foods in combating malnutrition.

Since its founding in 2000, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has partnered with institutions across 49 African countries, focusing on health and agricultural advancements to drive progress.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised

Briton accused of plotting to overthrow Tinubu ignores police invite

Briton accused of plotting to overthrow Tinubu ignores police invite

Bill Gates blames Nigeria’s struggles on low tax collection

Bill Gates blames Nigeria’s struggles on low tax collection

Rashak Farms CEO leads charge to empower farmers, address hunger, poverty

Rashak Farms CEO leads charge to empower farmers, address hunger, poverty

Nigeria sets new power generation record with 5,313MW

Nigeria sets new power generation record with 5,313MW

I’ve spent more billions in Nigeria than any other African country - Bill Gates

I’ve spent more billions in Nigeria than any other African country - Bill Gates

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Here's why Nigeria receive more funds from Bill Gates Foundation

Here's why Nigeria receive more funds from Bill Gates Foundation

Nigeria’s power generation hits 5,313MW, first time in 3 years - Adelabu

Nigeria’s power generation hits 5,313MW, first time in 3 years - Adelabu

Pulse Sports

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Atiku Abubakar has continued to critique the economic and socio-political policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [George Osodi/Getty Images and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Facebook]

Atiku berates Tinubu for banning U-18 candidates from writing WAEC, NECO exams

NCC announces final deadline for NIN-SIM linkage, alerts network operators [ThisNigeria]

NCC announces final deadline for NIN-SIM linkage, alerts network operators

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO