VIDEO: UK’s TUC reacts to DSS arrest of NLC president Ajaero

In a viral video seen by Pulse Nigeria, the TUC described Ajaero's arrest as blatant intimidation and a violation of trade union freedoms.

Ajaero, who was detained while on his way to deliver a speech to the UK TUC, was released last night, but concerns remain over his safety and continued persecution.

"Joe was released last night, but it is clear that his ordeal is not yet over," the statement read.

The UK TUC emphasised that the arrest infringed on fundamental trade union rights, especially the right to seek solidarity from international colleagues.

The UK body further condemned the Nigerian government's actions, demanding an immediate halt to the harassment of Ajaero and other NLC leaders.

"Nigeria's trade unions still have our solidarity," the TUC stated firmly, adding, "We condemn the actions of the Nigerian government and demand that they end their persecution of Joe Ajaero."

