Trump's Shooting: The interplay of dirty politics in US and Nigeria

Former US President Donald Trump escaped death after an attempt on his life by a lethal snipper during his recent rally. [Getty Images]
Former US President Donald Trump escaped death after an attempt on his life by a lethal snipper during his recent rally. [Getty Images]

The recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during his 2024 campaign has cast a stark spotlight on the dark side of American politics.

Similarly, Nigeria's political landscape is riddled with tragic events that underscore the perils faced by those who venture into public office.

The attempt on Donald Trump's life during his 2024 presidential campaign is a grim reminder of the volatility in American politics.

As Trump campaigned in a deeply polarised environment, the assassination attempt not only shocked the nation but also raised questions about the lengths to which political adversaries might go to silence their opponents.

Trump shortly after a gunman tried to shoot him at a rally on Saturday.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Trump's divisive rhetoric and polarising policies have long been a focal point of American politics, stirring passionate support and vehement opposition.

The attempt on his life, however, marked an unprecedented escalation in political hostilities. It underscored the urgent need for measures to ensure the safety of political figures and the stability of the democratic process.

In Nigeria, political violence is a tragic and all-too-common reality. The country's political history is marred by assassinations, electoral violence, and widespread corruption, often leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

One of the most notorious incidents in Nigerian political history is the assassination of Kudirat Abiola in 1996.

MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 Presidential election
MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 Presidential election ece-auto-gen

As a prominent pro-democracy activist and the wife of the then-imprisoned presidential candidate, MKO Abiola, her murder was widely believed to be politically motivated, aimed at silencing the voices calling for democracy and justice.

The mysterious annulment of June 12, 1993 polls still poses probing questions till date as well as the tragic demise of Abiola who won the election by a landslide margin.

The 2011 post-election period also witnessed its own fair share of violence with widespread chaos, numerous deaths and injuries.

The announcement of Goodluck Jonathan as the winner of the presidential election sparked violent protests in the northern part of the country, resulting in a tragic loss of life and property. This violence highlighted the deep-seated ethnic and religious divisions that continue to plague Nigerian politics.

Goodluck Jonathan.
Both the USA and Nigeria, despite their vast differences, share common threads when it comes to political violence. In both countries, deeply entrenched political, ethnic, and ideological divisions often fuel unrest and violence. Leaders and political figures become targets, and the quest for power can overshadow the fundamental principles of democracy and governance.

In the USA, the polarised political climate has been exacerbated by media sensationalism and the rise of extremist ideologies. The Trump assassination attempt is a stark example of how political discourse can spiral into violence. It also raises concerns about the influence of radical groups and individuals who view violence as a legitimate means to achieve their goals.

US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, a bandage on his ear after being wounded in an assassination attempt, attends the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. [Getty Images]
Nigeria, on the other hand, grapples with a complex web of ethnic tensions, religious differences, and systemic corruption. Political violence in Nigeria often stems from a combination of these factors, with politicians exploiting divisions to secure their positions of power.

The use of violence to intimidate opponents and manipulate electoral outcomes is a pervasive issue that undermines the country's democratic processes.

In both countries, the role of security and law enforcement agencies is crucial in addressing political violence. However, their effectiveness is often called into question. In the USA, the Secret Service and other agencies are tasked with protecting political figures, yet the assassination attempt on Trump exposed vulnerabilities in these security measures. There is a pressing need for these agencies to adapt to the evolving threats posed by political violence.

In Nigeria, security agencies are frequently criticised for their inadequacy in preventing political violence. Corruption within these agencies further complicates the situation, as political figures often manipulate security forces to serve their interests. Strengthening the capacity and integrity of security agencies is essential to curbing political violence and ensuring a safe political environment.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF]
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF] Pulse Nigeria
Addressing political violence requires a multifaceted approach. Fostering a political culture of respect and dialogue is essential in the USA. Political leaders must denounce violence unequivocally and work towards bridging the ideological divides that fuel hostility. Strengthening security measures to protect political figures is also paramount.

In Nigeria, tackling political violence necessitates addressing the root causes, such as ethnic and religious tensions and systemic corruption. Promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in the political process can help mitigate these issues. Furthermore, empowering civil society and the media to hold political leaders accountable is crucial for a healthy democracy.

Both countries can learn from each other's experiences and implement strategies to combat political violence. International cooperation and support can also help promote peace and stability in their political landscapes.

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump and the tragic political events in Nigeria serve as stark reminders of the dark underbelly of politics. In both the USA and Nigeria, political violence poses a significant threat to democracy and governance.

Addressing this issue requires a concerted effort from political leaders, security agencies, and civil society to foster a culture of peace, respect, and democratic integrity. Only then can the essence of politics to serve and uplift society be realised.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

