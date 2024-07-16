RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PHOTOS: Trump makes first public appearance after failed assassination attempt

Segun Adeyemi

Trump announced Senator James David Vance, a 39-year-old former critic, as his running mate.

US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, a bandage on his ear after being wounded in an assassination attempt, attends the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. [Getty Images]
US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, a bandage on his ear after being wounded in an assassination attempt, attends the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Trump was greeted like a hero as he entered the arena with a bandaged right ear.

Just hours after securing the formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and announcing right-wing Senator J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential pick, Trump entered Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum surrounded by aides and greeted supporters on the opening day of what is anticipated to be a triumphant event.

Trump, scheduled to deliver his formal acceptance speech on Thursday, took his seat to the tune of country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic song "God Bless the USA."

He did not make any comments but appeared deeply moved by the enthusiastic applause from the packed venue.

"It was absolutely amazing. I mean, just thinking what he's been through, and to come here today because he really cares," Illinois delegate Susan Sweeney told AFP on the convention floor.

READ ALSO: Here's how Nigerian celebrities reacted to Donald Trump's assassination attempt

Former US President Donald Trump, left, and Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee, during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024. [Getty Images]
Former US President Donald Trump, left, and Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee, during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

The Republican crowd experienced another major highlight when Trump, 78, confidently revealed his vice presidential pick: J.D. Vance, 39, a former critic turned ardent supporter. This announcement was met with enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

Trump, eyeing a surprising return to the White House despite his numerous legal issues and two impeachments during his first term, appears increasingly self-assured.

READ ALSO: Bullet hit ‘upper part of my right ear’ - Donald Trump speaks after assassination attempt

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is struggling with poor poll numbers and growing concerns within the Democratic Party about his health.

Vance, representing a new wave of populism that has gained traction under Trump, is one of the least experienced vice presidential candidates in recent history.

He fully supports Trump's isolationist, anti-immigration America First agenda and takes an even more conservative stance than Trump on certain issues, including advocating for federal abortion legislation.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall

Kano Government files new criminal conspiracy charges against Ganduje

Kano Government files new criminal conspiracy charges against Ganduje

Why Peter Obi didn't publicly celebrate Wole Soyinka’s birthday

Why Peter Obi didn't publicly celebrate Wole Soyinka’s birthday

Minna's Bussa Waterworks project completed after 70 years

Minna's Bussa Waterworks project completed after 70 years

PHOTOS: Trump makes first public appearance after failed assassination attempt

PHOTOS: Trump makes first public appearance after failed assassination attempt

Air Peace boss wants Nigerians to prioritise nationalism over ethnicity, religion

Air Peace boss wants Nigerians to prioritise nationalism over ethnicity, religion

Police ban Shi’ite procession in FCT, threaten to arrest violators

Police ban Shi’ite procession in FCT, threaten to arrest violators

FG repatriates 190 Nigerians from UAE

FG repatriates 190 Nigerians from UAE

Sanusi vs Bayero - Reaction greets fresh court order in Kano emirship dispute

Sanusi vs Bayero - Reaction greets fresh court order in Kano emirship dispute

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Daniel Bwala [X:@BwalaDaniel]

Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala dumps PDP, says I'm close to joining APC

Mr Peter Obi. [Getty Images]

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Obi learnt one key lesson from 2023 election - Yunusa Tanko