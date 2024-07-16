PHOTOS: Trump makes first public appearance after failed assassination attempt

Trump was greeted like a hero as he entered the arena with a bandaged right ear.

Just hours after securing the formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and announcing right-wing Senator J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential pick, Trump entered Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum surrounded by aides and greeted supporters on the opening day of what is anticipated to be a triumphant event.

Trump, scheduled to deliver his formal acceptance speech on Thursday, took his seat to the tune of country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic song "God Bless the USA."

He did not make any comments but appeared deeply moved by the enthusiastic applause from the packed venue.

"It was absolutely amazing. I mean, just thinking what he's been through, and to come here today because he really cares," Illinois delegate Susan Sweeney told AFP on the convention floor.

Trump announces 39-year-old former critic as running mate

Pulse Nigeria

The Republican crowd experienced another major highlight when Trump, 78, confidently revealed his vice presidential pick: J.D. Vance, 39, a former critic turned ardent supporter. This announcement was met with enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

Trump, eyeing a surprising return to the White House despite his numerous legal issues and two impeachments during his first term, appears increasingly self-assured.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is struggling with poor poll numbers and growing concerns within the Democratic Party about his health.

Vance, representing a new wave of populism that has gained traction under Trump, is one of the least experienced vice presidential candidates in recent history.