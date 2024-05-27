Why Tinubu must seek Atiku's help, dump IMF policies - Ex-AD sec

Tinubu won against Atiku from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election.

Following the unification of the exchange rate and the elimination of the fuel subsidy, the cost of living has significantly increased, a situation that is causing concern among many Nigerians.

Udenta believes that working with conscientious Nigerians can help address this issue.

During his appearance on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, Udenta said, “He needs a lot of help. There is nothing shameful about seeking help. The nation is in trouble, which means his presidency is in trouble. The first help will come from his political opponents.”

Tinubu told to dump IMF policies

He also emphasised that President Tinubu must reject the policies imposed on Nigeria by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to overcome the country’s existing economic difficulties.

“There is no help coming from IMF or Washington Consensus. They want to beat the state down, they want the state to keep coming back to them so that they can impose their structural adjustment programmes,” he said.

He stated that although the government had fallen into the IMF’s trap, it was still possible to escape it.

