Tinubu skips UNGA, Shettima to lead Nigerian delegation

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy, the president made this decision to focus on pressing domestic issues, particularly in the aftermath of recent severe flooding.

“President Tinubu, who returned from trips to China and the United Kingdom last Sunday, wants to address some of the country’s challenges, especially after the recent devastating flooding,” the statement reads.

Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement, attend key events, and hold bilateral discussions during the week-long summit, which is scheduled for September 24-28.

The announcement also highlighted the president’s directive to limit Nigeria’s delegation to only essential personnel.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Tinubu’s chief of staff, noted that this move reflects the administration’s commitment to prudent resource management.

“Reducing the delegation is part of the administration’s commitment to ensure the prudent management of resources and reduce the cost of governance,” Gbajabiamila stated during a State House retreat.