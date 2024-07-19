Hardship: Tinubu gets crucial backing as 100 CSOs boycott protest

The coalition credits the administration's advancements and significant reforms in various sectors for their stance.

"The tangible and impactful achievements of Tinubu's administration in just one year have ultimately rendered any negative criticism or demonstration moot," stated co-conveners Comrade Timothy Achaluda and Abubakar Babangida Abubakar.

The UGNC highlighted the contributions of specific ministers, particularly Festus Keyamo, Abubakar Kyari, and Joseph Terlumun Utsev, whose innovative and pragmatic approaches have benefited the general populace.

Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, was praised for revitalising the sector.

"His innovative ideas have improved infrastructure and restored dignity at the nation's airports," noted the coalition.

Similarly, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Kyari was lauded for promoting year-round farming, a significant step towards food and nutrition security.

Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, was commended for his pragmatic approach to resolving issues with the country's water resources, thereby driving socio-economic growth.

The coalition's statement emphasised the administration's positive trajectory and urged Nigerians to support Tinubu's efforts.

"We are satisfied with developments in these key sectors and will not allow enemies of the country to roll back the progress made by Keyamo, Utsev, and Kyari," the statement declared.

Nigerian youths urged to shun protest

The UGNC also warned against the planned protests, alleging individuals with hidden agendas orchestrate them.

"These protests do not genuinely reflect the will of the people but are a reckless attempt to incite violence and divert the government's attention from addressing the people's priorities."

The coalition urged Nigerians, especially the youth, to shun the protests and continue supporting the Tinubu administration's initiatives for a prosperous future.