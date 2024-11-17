ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu congratulates Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on election victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

Pres. Tinubu congratulated the governor-elect while urging all other candidates to seek any possible redress in court.

President Tinubu
President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his re-election at Saturday’s Ondo State Governorship election.

The President also commended the peaceful conduct of the process, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

The President congratulated Aiyedatiwa and other candidates of the 17 political parties for the maturity and sense of purpose demonstrated during the campaigns and the election, attributing the success of the polls to the civility in the state.

He enjoined the political actors to allow their orderly conduct to permeate the post-election activities and processes.

“President Tinubu believes the Ondo State election was another litmus test of the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“He affirmed that the electoral body justified the confidence of the people with early preparations, deployment of staff and materials, and handling of the electoral process,” said the statement.

The President also commended INEC for the efficiency of uploading more than 98 per cent of results on the same day of the elections.

He extended his appreciation to the Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Youth Service Corps, the military and other security outfits for their professionalism in maintaining peace and order.

The President urged candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to explore the opportunities provided by the judicial system to seek redress on areas of conflict.

