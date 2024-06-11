ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu reacts to tragic death of Malawi's Vice President

Segun Adeyemi

President Bola Tinubu assured Malawi of Nigeria’s support during this period of grief and prayed for the souls of the deceased.

Bola Tinubu and Lazarus Chakwera. [Facebook]
In a statement released by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday, 11, President Tinubu offered sympathies to the families affected by the sorrowful event that occurred on Monday, June 10, 2024.

"President Bola Tinubu extends his sincere condolences to His Excellency, President Lazarus Chakwera, and the people of Malawi over the passing of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and other officials in a plane crash.

"President Tinubu commiserates with the families of the deceased over this deeply distressing incident, which happened on a mournful Monday, June 10, 2024," the statement reads.

He assured Malawi of Nigeria’s support during this period of grief and prayed for the souls of the deceased.

Earlier, Pulse reported that the aircraft carrying the Malawian vice president was found wrecked in the early hours of Tuesday.

President Lazarus Chakwera confirmed this development in a televised announcement on Tuesday morning.

He said, “The plane has been found, and I am deeply saddened and sorry to inform you all it has turned out to be a terrible tragedy.”

The tragic incident becomes the second involving a world leader this year weeks after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash.

