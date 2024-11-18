ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tinubu arrives Brazil for G20 summit

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president was invited to the summit by his Brazilian counterpart, and will also hold other meetings during his time in Rio.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Instagram]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Instagram]

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the 19th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20).

Recommended articles

The President, who arrived on Sunday at 11.03 p.m. local time, (Monday 3. 03 a.m. Nigerian time), was received by Amb. Breno Costa in the Ministry of External Relations of Brazil.

He was accompanied by Mr Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development, and Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Tourism, Culture and Creativity.

Others are: Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, and Amb. Mohammed Mohammed, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit in advancement of Nigeria’s socio-economic reforms.

Mr Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, is hosting the 2024 G20 summit having held the group’s rotating presidency since Dec. 21, 2023. His tenure ends on Nov. 30.

The summit, with the theme: “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,” will focus on three dimensions of sustainable development – economic, social, and environmental – and the reform of global governance.

It will also highlight the rising of global temperatures and the principles of digital economy, among other themes.

The Brazilian presidency will also treat as priority, the Israel–Hamas war and rising bloc confrontation between the United States and China.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conclusion of the work carried out by the country holding the G20 rotating presidency is usually presented at the annual summit.

It is the moment when heads of state and government approve the agreements negotiated throughout the year and point out ways of dealing with global challenges.

NAN also reports that the Leaders’ Summit, the climax of the G20 work carried out over the year through Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups, would be presented for adoption at the summit.

The summit will be attended by 19 member countries that include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India and Indonesia.

Others are: Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the UK and the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with the theme of the summit, da Silva declared a three-point agenda of combating hunger, poverty and inequality at the summit scheduled to hold from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19.

President Tinubu is attending the 2024 G20 summit as the organisers invited representatives of the African Union and the European Union.

Mr Carlos Areias, Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, conveyed President Da Silva’s invitation to Tinubu to attend the 2024 G20 summit on Aug. 29, when he presented his Letter of Credence to him.

Areias had said Da Silva was looking forward to welcoming President Tinubu to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, saying that food security was the main proposal of the Brazilian presidency at the G20 to eliminate extreme poverty by 2030.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-president Obasanjo tells Tinubu to sack INEC chairman now

Ex-president Obasanjo tells Tinubu to sack INEC chairman now

VIDEO: Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu, Lagos of attempt to colonise Northern Nigeria

VIDEO: Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu, Lagos of attempt to colonise Northern Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Brazil for G20 summit

Tinubu arrives Brazil for G20 summit

Tinubu congratulates Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on election victory

Tinubu congratulates Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on election victory

BREAKING: APC's Aiyedatiwa declared winner of Ondo governorship election

BREAKING: APC's Aiyedatiwa declared winner of Ondo governorship election

APC sweeps Ogun LG poll, wins all 20 LGAs

APC sweeps Ogun LG poll, wins all 20 LGAs

Tinubu determined to change Nigeria’s fortunes – Shettima

Tinubu determined to change Nigeria’s fortunes – Shettima

Lawmaker seeks usage of high-tech for customs to secure borders against smugglers

Lawmaker seeks usage of high-tech for customs to secure borders against smugglers

'INEC cannot be trusted' - PDP's Agboola Ajayi alleges bias in Ondo election

'INEC cannot be trusted' - PDP's Agboola Ajayi alleges bias in Ondo election

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black market fuel vendors tries to sell fuel to a motorist on Lagos-Ikorodu highway 17 June 2007. [Getty Images]

Petrol landing cost falls to ₦971 per litre as local pump Prices remain high

Kano Judicial Service sanctions 8 judges, retires 2 registrars over bribery

Kano Judicial disciplines 8 judges, retires 2 registrars for accepting bribes

Dr Hauwa Nuru, Commissioner for Finance in Kwara State

Workers without valid resident ID to miss November salary, bonuses - Kwara Govt

2 Killed, 2 injured in armed robbery attack in Abeokuta, Police confirm [Ripples Nigeria]

2 Killed, 2 injured in armed robbery attack in Abeokuta, Police confirm