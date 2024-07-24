Tinubu upholds right to protest, ensures public order

During a courtesy visit by the Charismatic Bishop Conference on Wednesday, Minister Idris underscored the government's unwavering commitment to upholding democratic freedoms and preventing violence, providing reassurance to the public.

"The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu believes in the freedom of everyone within the confines of the law to do what he thinks is right for him. The President is not an opponent of protest but an opponent of violence," Idris stated.

He expressed concerns about potential violence, noting that protests could be hijacked by those seeking to disrupt peace.

Idris assured Nigerians that President Tinubu is attentive to their grievances and is diligently working on policies to address these issues, instilling hope for the future. One such initiative is the introduction of stipends for unemployed graduates, pending their formal employment.

The Minister highlighted the government's recent achievements, including implementing a ₦70,000 national minimum wage, introducing the Compressed National Gas (CNG) policy to reduce transportation costs, and significantly improving national security, particularly on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Archbishop Leonard Kawas, President General of the Charismatic Bishops Conference, disassociated the conference from the planned national protest that will begin on August 1, 2024.

"We have decided to sue for peace and humbly request that our brothers and sisters who are aggrieved give us some time to communicate and negotiate with the government," Kawas said.