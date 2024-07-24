ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tinubu upholds right to protest, ensures public order

Segun Adeyemi

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, expressed concerns about potential violence, noting that protests could be hijacked by those seeking to disrupt peace.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

During a courtesy visit by the Charismatic Bishop Conference on Wednesday, Minister Idris underscored the government's unwavering commitment to upholding democratic freedoms and preventing violence, providing reassurance to the public.

"The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu believes in the freedom of everyone within the confines of the law to do what he thinks is right for him. The President is not an opponent of protest but an opponent of violence," Idris stated.

He expressed concerns about potential violence, noting that protests could be hijacked by those seeking to disrupt peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Is NLC behind planned August protest? Ajaero breaks silence

Idris assured Nigerians that President Tinubu is attentive to their grievances and is diligently working on policies to address these issues, instilling hope for the future. One such initiative is the introduction of stipends for unemployed graduates, pending their formal employment.

The Minister highlighted the government's recent achievements, including implementing a ₦70,000 national minimum wage, introducing the Compressed National Gas (CNG) policy to reduce transportation costs, and significantly improving national security, particularly on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Archbishop Leonard Kawas, President General of the Charismatic Bishops Conference, disassociated the conference from the planned national protest that will begin on August 1, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have decided to sue for peace and humbly request that our brothers and sisters who are aggrieved give us some time to communicate and negotiate with the government," Kawas said.

The bishops also presented Idris with a Meritorious Service Awards, acknowledging the administration's social investment, security, and infrastructure development progress.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's popularity surges in Southeast after 'Development Bill' approval

Tinubu's popularity surges in Southeast after 'Development Bill' approval

Reps criticise 'Park and Pay' scheme in FCT under Wike’s administration

Reps criticise 'Park and Pay' scheme in FCT under Wike’s administration

Governor Idris disbands 21 local government council administrators

Governor Idris disbands 21 local government council administrators

Tinubu upholds right to protest, ensures public order

Tinubu upholds right to protest, ensures public order

IBEDC claims to enhance reliable power supply for 10,241 Ogun customers

IBEDC claims to enhance reliable power supply for 10,241 Ogun customers

UniJos thrown into darkness over ₦80m power bill, lawmaker vows to intervene

UniJos thrown into darkness over ₦80m power bill, lawmaker vows to intervene

Pro-Wike lawmakers face backlash over calls to arrest CTC chairmen, members

Pro-Wike lawmakers face backlash over calls to arrest CTC chairmen, members

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Over 1 year later, Dapo Abiodun's 4 newest fire stations struggle to function properly

Over 1 year later, Dapo Abiodun's 4 newest fire stations struggle to function properly

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Scandal rocks Edo - LG chairman impeached over ₦1.7bn budget padding

Osun-Osogbo-Festival

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

Former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Dr Asue Ighodalo

Court rejects Shuaibu's challenge to Ighodalo's PDP candidacy in Edo election

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu seeks amendment to 2024 Appropriation Act, 2023 Finance Act