Latest Technology News Updates & Newspaper Headlines

itel P65 Large Cyber Pop-up Store Make a Surprise Appearance in Nigeria, Showcasing itel Smart Life Futuristic ExperienceItel, a global smart life brand, launched its biggest offline experience hub in Nigeria, the itel P65 new launch Pop-up Store in Lagos at Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja, Lagos state on Oct 19th and 20th and will also launch at Port Harcourt Mall, Port Harcourt on Oct 25th and 26th October,2024.
Samsung Unveils the New Galaxy A06 – Galaxy Wey SabiSamsung Electronics has officially unveiled the latest addition to the popular Galaxy A series smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy A06.
Nigeria's telecoms sector witnesses revival as NCC's leadership draws acclaimCitizens Watch Africa (CWA) has commended Dr Aminu Maida for his initiatives in revitalising Nigeria’s telecommunications sector since assuming the EVC/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) role.
How age verification systems can threaten user privacyWhy the Louisiana Adult ID verification law is a disaster for user privacy.
GISTHOUSE launches 1st Afrocentric Audio Conversation App n Lagos with Top influencers In Attendance (Photos)Its a well known fact that Nigerians and Africans at large love to gist, share stories and have interesting conversations, on this premise, respected Nigerian Lawyer, Dr Ope Banwo delivered the first Afrocentric audio gisting social media app that also rewards the users.
Users now have more power to control comments you see on TikTokIt is one of two new features, alongside another which prompts people to reconsider posting unkind or inappropriate comments.
TikTok vs. Triller vs. Monetization and The True State of Playlisting In Music [Listen Africa By Pulse]Listen Africa! speaks with reps from TikTok and Triller on content monetization and addresses the two sides of conversations around playlists.
JoinClubhouse: Creator’s intent vs. the vanity of human usage [Pulse Editor’s Comment]Clubhouse is a fantastic idea that's rapidly becoming a generation's answer to real-time conversations.
Here are the top 10 most viral Nigerian moments on TikTok in 2020 [Pulse Exclusive]Although we all had to keep our distance<strong> </strong>this year, it was through challenges like these that we truly came together.
What does a Nigerian office mean for Facebook?The tech giant will open a Nigerian office in H2 2021.
Why did Facebook apologize to Nigerians?This comes on the back of the global cause to stem the spread of <strong>Fake News. </strong>A few days ago, <strong>Pulse Nigeria </strong>reported <a href="https://www.pulse.ng/business/twitter-now-battles-fake-news-by-controlling-retweets/ngc8zjf">Twitter's approach to fake news</a>.
Buhari endorses 5G trial, directs Pantami to address challenges in telecoms sectorPresident Muhammadu Buhari endorsed the trial of 5G technology at the MTN first live demo of 5G network (5th generation network technology) on Monday in Abuja.
Nigeria ready for 5G network, says Communication ministerIn line with global requirements of communications, Dr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications, said Nigeria was ready to deploy 5G network across the country to ease network flow.